Elizabeth Warren Officially Launches Presidential Bid

US Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has officially launched her Presidential campaign days after issuing a fresh public apology for her past claims to Native American heritage.

On Wednesday Warren was forced to apologize after the Washington Post revealed that she listed her race as “American Indian” in a Texas bar registration back in the eighties. She admitted that there could be other documents on which she applied her “understanding” of family roots.

President Trump made reference to the controversy surrounding her alleged Native American identity, by once again using the nickname he has given her!

During a rally in Lawrence, Massachusetts on Saturday Warren vowed she would not take a time in PAC money and issued a call to action against wealthy power brokers who “have been waging class warfare against hardworking people for decades.”

RT reports: “This is the fight of our lives. The fight to build an America where dreams are possible, an America that works for everyone,” Warren said at the campaign launch in Lawrence, Massachusetts. “And that is why I stand here today: to declare that I am a candidate for President of the United States of America.”

Warren joins a growing list of Democrats kicking off their White House bid, including fellow Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.

Warren’s campaign appears to be targeting the US middle class, which she says has been “hollowed out” by the super-rich. The aspiring presidential candidate promises to put the power back in the hands of the common folk – while slapping the rich with progressive taxation.

“We need to put power back in the hands of workers, and take on Wall Street so that the big banks can never again threaten the security of our economy,” Warren said.

A vast part of Warren’s campaign promises are aimed at corruption, as she vows to end “lobbying as we know it.” At the same time she promises to “ban foreign governments from hiring lobbyists in Washington.”

