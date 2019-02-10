Elizabeth Warren Officially Launches Presidential Bid

US Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has officially launched her Presidential campaign days after issuing a fresh public apology for her past claims to Native American heritage.

On Wednesday Warren was forced to apologize after the Washington Post revealed that she listed her race as “American Indian” in a Texas bar registration back in the eighties. She admitted that there could be other documents on which she applied her “understanding” of family roots.

President Trump made reference to the controversy surrounding her alleged Native American identity, by once again using the nickname he has given her!

Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President. Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

During a rally in Lawrence, Massachusetts on Saturday Warren vowed she would not take a time in PAC money and issued a call to action against wealthy power brokers who “have been waging class warfare against hardworking people for decades.”

RT reports: “This is the fight of our lives. The fight to build an America where dreams are possible, an America that works for everyone,” Warren said at the campaign launch in Lawrence, Massachusetts. “And that is why I stand here today: to declare that I am a candidate for President of the United States of America.”

Breaking: Walking onto a stage in Lawrence, Massachusetts to Dolly Parton’s “Nine to Five,” @SenWarren officially enters the 2020 presidential fray. https://t.co/4ApOizGJ9a — Ramsey Touchberry (@ramsberry1) February 9, 2019

BREAKING: Sen. Elizabeth Warren officially launches her 2020 presidential campaign in Lawrence, Massachusetts https://t.co/jiu5vRBiJQ pic.twitter.com/hE5TPzq4zY — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) February 9, 2019

Warren joins a growing list of Democrats kicking off their White House bid, including fellow Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.

Warren’s campaign appears to be targeting the US middle class, which she says has been “hollowed out” by the super-rich. The aspiring presidential candidate promises to put the power back in the hands of the common folk – while slapping the rich with progressive taxation.

Let’s be clear: I won’t take a dime of PAC money in this campaign. I won’t take a single check from a federal lobbyist, or billionaires who want to run a Super PAC on my behalf. And I challenge every other candidate who asks for your vote in this primary to do the same. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 9, 2019

“We need to put power back in the hands of workers, and take on Wall Street so that the big banks can never again threaten the security of our economy,” Warren said.

A vast part of Warren’s campaign promises are aimed at corruption, as she vows to end “lobbying as we know it.” At the same time she promises to “ban foreign governments from hiring lobbyists in Washington.”