Elizabeth Warren Offers Minorities $1 TRILLION Payout For ‘Environmental Racism’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren celebrated her new status as Democratic presidential frontrunner by unveiling her plan to address and “environmental racism” and “environmental injustice”, which includes a $1 trillion payout for “minority communities” affected by pollution and climate change.

According to Elizabeth Warren, white people are to blame for producing almost all of the air pollution and black and brown people suffer the most because of this pollution. Since Warren is a Democrat and very generous with other people’s money, she is offering minority communities a cool $1 trillion in what essentially amounts to reparations for what she is now promoting as “environmental racism.”

Is there anything more liberal than throwing a mountain of your hard-earned cash at something like “climate change”? Actually there is: throwing a mountain of your hard-earned cash at something like “climate change” to pander for minority votes.

Warren released some kind of a plan on Wednesday that pairs global warming hysteria with the Democrat’s favorite “America is racist” narrative. Called the “Fighting For Justice As We Combat The Climate Crisis” plan, Warren wants to waste a ton of our dollars addressing two things that don’t exist.

We need a government that's on the side of families—not giant corporations polluting our communities. @RashidaTlaib and I walked through 48217, the most polluted zip code in Michigan, and talked with the families living every day with the effects of pollution. pic.twitter.com/LsXlZQza7r — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 8, 2019

Don’t worry, Democrats “believe in science” so Warren’s plan comes with some rock-solid liberal gibberish:

A seminal study found that black families are more likely to live in neighborhoods with higher concentrations of air pollution than white families – even when they have the same or more income.

If these black families are wealthier than white families, why don’t they simply move to a less crappy and dangerous neighborhood? That seems like a free and easy solution, doesn’t it? Why should these well-to-do black families get a trillion of dollars of taxpayer money just because they don’t want to move to a better area?

Warren didn’t address that question, but she did drop some more of that special liberal science to bolster her case:

A more recent study found that while whites largely cause air pollution, Blacks and Latinxs are more likely to breathe it in.

So is there a “white” way breathing that allows caucasians to take in less pollutants while breathing the same air as blacks and Latinxs? Also WTF is a Latinx? How do you even pronounce that? La-tinks? Latin-ex?

Whatever the case, Warren insists that thanks to what can only be described as “white privilege breathing” minorities suffer more than white Americans:

It’s not just pollution that systemically picks on minorities in America, apparently natural disasters are racist too:

And while any community can be hit by a hurricane, flood, extreme weather, or fire, the impact of these kinds of disasters are particularly devastating for low-income communities, people with disabilities, and people of color.

As Warren sees it, racism is the reason why poor people (the non-white ones) suffer:

Our crisis of environmental injustice is the result of decades of discrimination and environmental racism compounding in communities that have been overlooked for too long. It is the result of multiple choices that put corporate profits before people, while our government looked the other way. It is unacceptable, and it must change.

And she’s prepared to give your money in what amounts to reparations:

I’ll direct one-third of my proposed climate investment into the most vulnerable communities – a commitment that would funnel at least $1 trillion into these areas…

Holy crap! Warren’s global warming plan costs $3 trillion and she’s going to give $1 trillion of that to minorities to make up for her party’s history of racism? That money should definitely come out of the Democratic party’s wallet, not the taxpayer’s. It’s great the Warren feels sorry for all the horrible things Democrats have done to blacks over the years, but Democrats should finance the apology — not honest, hardworking Americans.