Elizabeth Warren: We Must Use Funds Allocated To Build Trump’s Wall To Fight Coronavirus

President Trump warned his supporters at a rally in South Carolina this week that Democrats were preparing to “politicize” the coronavirus, and Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren just proved him right.

The Massachusetts senator just unveiled legislation this week that would reallocate billions in federal homeland security funds toward efforts to combat the potential spread of coronavirus.

Exactly how that money should be spent was not outlined in the radical-left senator’s plan, however — only where the funding the response should be found.

WesternJournal report: According to a Thursday news release from Warren, a just two-page “Prioritizing Pandemic Prevention Act” would fund American response to the deadly zoonotic disease, which originated in China last month, by reclaiming roughly $10 billion set aside by the Trump administration for the construction of a “racist” wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The coronavirus outbreak poses serious health, diplomatic, and economic threats to the United States, and we must be prepared to confront it head-on,” Warren said. “Rather than use taxpayer dollars to pay for a monument to hate and division, my bill will help ensure that the federal government has the resources it needs to adequately respond to this emergency.”

"'I'm going to be introducing a plan tomorrow to take every dime that the President is now spending on his racist wall at our southern border and divert it to work on the coronavirus," Elizabeth Warren says #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/I3WTbNlBzV — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 27, 2020

Warren initially announced intentions to introduce her “Prioritizing Pandemic Prevention Act” to the Senate during a CNN presidential primary town hall Wednesday night, suggesting to the cheers of audience members that “every dime” of Trump’s border wall funding would be diverted to coronavirus response efforts if she had her way.

Right-wing pundits have not, however, been kind to the radical-left senator’s vague plan, panning it as a “childish” effort to slight the president — and one that may in fact leave the U.S. at higher risk of a public health crisis at that.

“Elizabeth Warren’s response to the coronavirus is to open the borders wider,” One America News Network host Jack Posobiec responded on Twitter. “This idea is both irresponsible and childish and disqualifies her from ever holding the presidency.”

The notion that a potential cross-border, human-to-human health crisis could be prevented with a decreased focus on immigration and border security, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk suggested, was foolish and political in nature.

“Warren just introduced a bill to redirect funds from border security to fight the Coronavirus,” Kirk wrote. “She wants to open the border to stop the spread of a pandemic?”

“Democrats are politicizing a global health crisis just to own Trump. They hate him more than they love America,” he added.