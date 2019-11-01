Elizabeth Warren is ‘The Most Qualified’ 2020 Candidate Says George Soros

Billionaire globalist George Soros has signaled that Elizabeth Warren is the Deep State’s presidential pick

He believes that Warren is the favorite to emerge from the Democratic primary and just stopping short of endorsing her clarified that he has to “live with whoever the electorate chooses.”

He has also predicted that Trump will lose the election, expressing confidence that his own liberal worldview will win over Trump’s brand of nationalism.

Washington Examiner reports: Soros, 89, who has a history of backing liberal causes and super PACs, praised Warren in an interview with The New York Times that was published Friday.

“She has emerged as the clear-cut person to beat,” Soros stated. “I don’t take a public stance, but I do believe that she is the most qualified to be president.”

The billionaire donor then qualified his remarks, making it clear that his comments were not an explicit endorsement of Warren.

“I’m not endorsing anybody because I want to work with whoever,” he added. “I don’t express my views generally because I have to live with whoever the electorate chooses.”