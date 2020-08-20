Elizabeth Warren Displays Children’s Toy Blocks Spelling BLM In Background During Her DNC Speech

Viewers watching the third night of the Democratic National Convention couldn’t help but notice a covert message behind Senator Elizabeth Warren as she delivered her speech.

Warren’s subtle tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement was mocked on social media after she had the letters BLM laid out with childrens toy alphabet blocks in the background of her video address to the DNC.

RT reports: The progressive senator spoke to the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday from a childhood education center, located in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Warren’s speech was mainly about her support for Joe Biden’s presidential bid and the problems she had with Donald Trump’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, she apparently decided to include some topical symbolism by arranging toy alphabet letters behind her to spell BLM, meaning “Black Lives Matter.”

The decision came under fire following her address, as people derided the anti-racist Easter egg for not being substantive or at least subtle.

They put B, L, M in the shot, no one's missing it, how is that subtle?



It's subtle if you think that, like, Big Bang Theory is subtle



(it's a show about people who think they're geniuses smarter than everyone but they're just ridiculous— dang I'm not as subtle as Warren's team) pic.twitter.com/0W3r5AHM3i — Thomas: Malarkey Watch 2020 🕰️ (@ThomasIsOnline) August 20, 2020

y'all going crazy for BLM block letters in the background is exactly why the dems are happy to take your votes and not give you policy.



y'all love a good performance. — darryl theGriot ✊🏾🌹 (@phreedomNOW) August 20, 2020

The toy alphabet move was called “peak performative wokeness” by users who were still bitter over claims that Warren’s decision to stay in the party’s primary past Super Tuesday cost progressive icon Bernie Sanders the nomination.

elizabeth warren giving her DNC talk with block letter spelling out "BLM" in the background when she was the tip of the spear in sabotaging bernie's campaign and helping destroy any possibility of transforming the racist criminal justice system is peak performative wokeness pic.twitter.com/qtHFlQ8hWS — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) August 20, 2020

To some of her critics, the gesture seemed superficial because, while the senator doesn’t support the activist position of defunding the police, she still could “spell BLM in blocks.”

Elizabeth warren: I don’t think we should defund the police but I can spell BLM in blocks pic.twitter.com/CwKvwLMtEA — polish doughboy (@grecianfive) August 20, 2020

Warren’s message, sent using toy letters, prompted podcast host Felix Biederman to dub the upcoming Trump versus Biden matchup as “the election for babies.”