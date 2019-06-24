Elizabeth Warren Demands Reparations for Gay Couples

Democratic Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has ramped up left-wing virtue-signaling to another level, and is now calling for reparations to be paid to gay couples in America.

After a week of endless debates about reparations for slavery, Senator Elizabeth Warren decided to up the ante and outdo her opponents by seeking reparations for another group she hopes will vote for her.

Zerohedge.com reports: Warren reintroduced the Refund Equality Act, a bill that would allow same-sex couples to amend past tax returns and receive refunds from the IRS.

The federal government forced legally married same-sex couples in Massachusetts to file as individuals and pay more in taxes for almost a decade,” Warren said in a statement. “We need to call out that discrimination and to make it right – Congress should pass the Refund Equality Act immediately.”

As NBC News reports, a report by the Joint Committee on Taxation released Tuesday estimated that taxpayers who were in same-sex marriages prior to the repeal of the Defense of Marriage Act in 2013 would be eligible for up to $57 million in refunds. Warren introduced a version of the bill in 2017.

I’m glad to introduce the Refund Equality Act in the Senate. Our bill ensures legally-married, same-sex couples can claim the tax refunds they earned, but were denied before marriage equality was the law of the land. https://t.co/01rgfSiXUQ — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 20, 2019

As we concluded in March, after noting the spread of ‘reparations’ is now a worldwide phenomona, guilt is not a constructive emotion on a personal level – it prevents us from letting go of the past and moving on with life.

Could this be true on a societal level, too?The phenomena of virtue-signaling – fooling ourselves and others into thinking we are making a positive difference with ostentatious displays of do-gooding – is a common way of temporarily allaying this social guilt without requiring the sacrifice or work of genuinely creating change in the world. Thus, we remain stuck in a downward-spiral of self-loathing, while simultaneously failing to correct the ongoing injustices we see around us.