Elizabeth Warren Claims ‘Facebook Is Actively Helping Trump Spread Lies & Misinformation’

Senator Elizabeth Warren says that Mark Zuckerberg’s social media giant “is actively helping Trump spread lies and misinformation” and suggests that Facebook might even help Trump win reelection for profit.

The US Democratic presidential hopeful slammed Zuckerberg for a speech he made at Georgetown University about the dangers of censorship, saying it shows “how unprepared Facebook is to handle the 2020 election.”

In his speech Zuckerberg said: “I don’t think people want to live in a world where you can only say things that tech companies decide are 100 percent true,” adding that “in a democracy, I think that people should be able to hear for themselves what politicians are saying.”

Press TV reports: The senator from Massachusetts also stated that Facebook was posting political advertisements with misinformation to make a big profit.

“Mark Zuckerberg’s speech today shows how little he learned from 2016, and how unprepared Facebook is to handle the 2020 election,” Warren tweeted.

“Facebook had a policy that didn’t permit misinformation in any ads. Facebook built relationships with independent fact-checkers, so they weren’t the sole deciders of what was or wasn’t a lie. But Facebook undermined those relationships and excluded political ads from that policy,” she continued.

“Here’s the thing, Mark. Trump isn’t just posting a lie on his own page for his own followers. Facebook is accepting millions of dollars from Trump to run political ads, including ones with misinformation and outright lies. Ads that TV stations won’t even run,” Warren added.

“Facebook is actively helping Trump spread lies and misinformation. Facebook already helped elect Donald Trump once. They might do it again—and profit off of it,” she continued.

Facebook had a policy that didn't permit misinformation in any ads. Facebook built relationships with independent fact-checkers, so they weren't the sole deciders of what was or wasn't a lie. But Facebook undermined those relationships and excluded political ads from that policy. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 18, 2019

Senator Warren has been a staunch critic of Facebook’s rules on political ads. Her campaign last week trolled Facebook on its own turf, starting the debate about how aggressively the social media giant should tackle disinformation and political ads.

The Facebook page for Warren’s campaign posted an ad promoting a false claim that Zuckerberg endorsed President Trump.

“Breaking news: Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook just endorsed Donald Trump for re-election.”

“You’re probably shocked, and you might be thinking, ‘how could this possibly be true?’ ” it continues.

“Well, it’s not. (Sorry.),” the ad continues. “But what Zuckerberg *has* done is given Donald Trump free rein to lie on his platform — and then to pay Facebook gobs of money to push out their lies to American voters.”