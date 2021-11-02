‘Elitist Hypocrites’ Gates & Bezos Slammed After Reports Of Superyacht Party Ahead Of Climate Summit

Billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos have been slammed as ‘elitist hypocrites’ for lecturing the world on the need to combat climate change while partying on superyachts off the coast of Turkey ahead of the COP26 summit.

Both Bezos and Gates are reportedly staying on superyachts, each of which emits 7,020 tons of carbon dioxide per year or 19 tons per day.

But to add insult to injury microsoft founder and eco warrior Bill Gates flew Bezos and fifty other guests in helicopters from his $2 Million-a-week yacht to a Turkish beach resort, to celebrate his 66th birthday

RT reports: The American tycoons apparently prepared for the UN Climate Change Conference (which kicked off in Glasgow, Scotland on the weekend) aboard luxurious superyachts in the Aegean Sea. According to the British media, the weekly rental price of Gate’s vessel is $2 million.

On Friday, the world’s second richest man, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, was reportedly among the 50 guests at the Microsoft cofounder’s lavish 66th birthday party in the Turkish resort town of Fethiye. Both billionaires got there by helicopter, which – like superyachts – aren’t the cleanest means of transportation in terms of CO2 emissions.

The two tycoons, who have been sounding the alarm over climate change and calling on others to curb their needs to help tackle the problem, were later flown to Glasgow on private jets.

The behavior of Gates and Bezos did not go over well with people on Twitter, who said they expect bold statements to be followed with action.

“Guess the rules [don’t] apply to them?” one person said, while others called the billionaires “elitist hypocrites” and “a joke.”

Others agreed that Gates and Bezos were the wrong people to lecture others, and demanded that they make sacrifices too along with everyone else.

