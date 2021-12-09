Elite Pedophiles Epstein and Maxwell Pictured in Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Cabin

A newly released photo shown to jurors in the Ghislaine Maxwell elite pedophile ring trial shows Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell relaxing at Queen Elizabeth’s royal retreat at Balmoral.

The bombshell photo was shown to jurors on the eighth day of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, and shows an ecstatic Maxwell relaxing on the porch next to Epstein, while caressing his thigh.

“The photograph, which has not been seen before, appears to show the pair at the monarch’s Scotland home,” and “It isn’t known when the image was taken, but reports have claimed that Ms Maxwell and Epstein were hosted at Balmoral by Prince Andrew in 1999,” the Mirror notes.

Prince Andrew’s name has repeatedly surfaced in connection to Epstein’s pedophile ring, alongside other members of Royalty, the Clintons, and powerful businessmen such as Bill Clinton.

As News Punch reported yesterday, Twitter banned an account providing live updates on the Ghislaine Maxwell trial on Wednesday after it emerged VIP elites were about to be named and shamed.

In a post written to the PatriotOne substack, The Free Press Report wrote "I woke up this morning and the @TrackerTrial account on Twitter was suspended. All the other accounts that I have made in the past were also suspended."

According to a screen shot provided in the Substack article, the @TrackerTrial account was suspended for allegedly breaking Twitter’s “rules against platform manipulation and spam.”

“The @TrackerTrial account was the largest account on Twitter that specifically tracked the Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein trial.”

Twitter did not provide an explanation as to how the posts and updates made by the account contributed to platform manipulation and spam.