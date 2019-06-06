Elijah Cummings’s Wife Used Charity to Enrich Her Company, Financial Docs Show

House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings’s wife has funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars from her charity to her private for-profit organization, according to financial documents.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings’s charity, the Center for Global Policy Solutions (CGPS), paid her company, Global Policy Solutions LLC, over $250,000 in “management fees” between 2013 and 2015, according to the charity’s audited financial statements.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Two weeks ago it was first reported by the Washington Examiner that a charity run by Maya Rockeymoore, the wife of Rep. Elijah Cummings, received millions from special interest groups and corporations that had business before her husband’s committee.

Democrat Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee was in very poor financial condition and heavily in debt due to unpaid child support to three women he had children with — until the last 10 years or so after he married his young, politically connected wife, Maya Rockeymoore.

After the initial accusations Cummings blasted the complaint to the IRS against his wife as “baseless,” and partisan in a statement to Fox News.

“These baseless claims come from a group funded by right-wing mega-donors known for their political hit jobs,” Cummings said in a statement to Fox News. “I am confident that they will be exposed for what they really are – a fabricated distraction from the important work being done on behalf of Americans, such as lowering the skyrocketing prices of prescription drugs.”

Rockeymoore runs two entities, a nonprofit group called the Center for Global Policy Solutions and a for-profit consulting firm called Global Policy Solutions, LLC, whose operations appear to have overlapped, according to the IRS complaint filed by watchdog group the National Legal and Policy Center on Monday. The complaint states that the arrangement may have been used to derive “illegal private benefit.” Global Policy Solutions received more than $6.2 million in grants between 2013 and 2016, according to tax records. Several of the nonprofit group’s financial backers — which included Google, J.P Morgan and Prudential — have business interests before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Cummings has served as Democratic chairman of the committee since January and previously served as ranking member.

Last week, Rep. Cummings’ wife blasted the Washington Examiner’s complaint to the IRS as a “hit piece.”

“It appears a conservative front group and a news outlet . . . are pushing a hit piece filled with faulty research, lies and innuendo in an attempt to tarnish my personal reputation, professional work and public service as well as that of my spouse,” Rockeymoore Cummings said in a statement to The Washington Post, calling the effort a “distasteful attempt to intimidate my family into silence at such a pivotal moment in our nation’s history.”

Meanwhile, Congressman Cummings’ committee has launched multiple baseless investigations into President Trump’s finances and security clearance process.

On Wednesday Andrew Kerr revealed he obtained the audited financial statements for the charity run by the wife of Elijah Cummings.

The documents reveal Rockeymoore Cummings paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to her for-profit LLC.