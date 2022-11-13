Eleven Children Hospitalised After Using Ouija Board at School

A group of children collapsed and were rushed to hospital after using a Ouija board at their school, according to reports.

The teenagers were discovered by teachers in a corridor at the Agricultural Technical Institute in Hato, Columbia.

The teachers say that the 13 to 17-year-olds had suffered from violent vomiting, abdominal pain and muscle spasms after dabbling in the occult game.

Metro.co.uk reports: Most of them were dealt with at a nearby health centre, but five of them were taken to hospital .

The youngsters spent a day receiving treatment and a medical report later concluded they suffered food poisoning.

Mayor Jose Pablo Toloza Rondón said: ‘The children were passed out, at the time they were found they were short of breath and thick drool was coming out of their mouths.

‘It is not ruled out that it was the Ouija board, that is part of the investigation.

‘Others say that they consumed water from a container, others that they came from a pool and had been given something to eat.’

After interviewing the children, it was concluded that they drank water from the same glass.

Juan Pablo Vargas Noguera, emergency medical coordinator at Hospital del Socorro said: ‘We went to El Hato and we found 11 patients between 13 and 17 years old with vomiting, abdominal pain and muscle spasms.

‘We did not find psychological alteration in the children, taking into account that it was said that it would have been from playing the Ouija board.

‘The medical report says it was due to food poisoning.’

The rectory of the Technical Institute said that it was not going to rule on the case until the facts were clarified with authorities.