Elections Board Chairman Caught on Camera Stealing, Defacing Trump Signs in South Carolina

A longtime election official in Georgetown County who was caught on camera vandalizing and stealing Trump/Pence 2020 campaign signs described his actions as “a brief lapse in judgment on my part.”

Dean Smith resigned from his post after he and his wife apparently teamed up to swipe and deface the Trump signs in a South Carolina neighborhood.

The 15-year veteran of Georgetown County’s elections board and its chairman up until last week, resigned Wednesday after a deer camera set up in a yard appeared to capture an individual removing and defacing Trump campaign signs, according to GAB News.

Smith offered his resignation within the first few minutes of the Georgetown County Board of Voter Registration and Elections meeting that day.

WesternJournal report: Before he was videotaped leaving the meeting, Smith read a prepared statement to the attendees, acknowledging his actions were “a brief lapse in judgment on my part [that] might become a distraction [to the] conduct of this very important election. I therefore hereby resign from this board effective immediately.”

While he did not comment directly about his involvement in the incident, Smith added, “It had been an honor and privilege to work with all of you. I’m very proud of the 15 years I’ve been involved in Georgetown County elections, and I’m sorry it has to end like this.”

GAB News pursued Smith as he attempted to exit the meeting premises, asking if he personally defaced any Trump campaign signs. Smith walked briskly ahead of the reporter, remaining silent as he left the building. After climbing into a vehicle’s passenger seat, Smith held papers in front of his face while the car drove away.

“I’ve always prided myself that when I walk in that door I’m not a Republican or Democrat,” Smith, 71, told the Coastal Observer. “I’m just an American and a Georgetown County citizen.”

Do you know the person in these photos? Karol Anderson, head of the Georgetown County Republican Party, tells us signs… Posted by GAB News on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Earlier in the week, Smith and his wife Rita — the president of the Rosecrest Homeowners Association — were named in a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office report claiming Dean Smith “helped his wife deface a Trump/Pence campaign sign,” the outlet reported.

The sheriff’s office investigation was sparked by an anonymous photographer who installed the camera after his Trump signs kept mysteriously disappearing. Karol Anderson, chair of the county’s Republican Party, and Jerry Rovner, who chairs the 7th Congressional District GOP committee, were the ones who filed the report.

“The camera showed someone take one sign and damage another by writing ‘dump’ over Trump’s name on Oct. 4. Rovner and Anderson said they didn’t recognize the person, so they put three photos on social media via GAB News,” the Coastal Observer reported.