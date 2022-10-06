Election Software Company CEO Arrested Days After Media Called Allegations ‘Right Wing Conspiracy Theory’

On Monday, The New York Times ran an article defending a Michigan election software company against claims that it had ties to the Chinese Communist Party. According to the Times, the claims were “right wing conspiracy theories.” Tuesday, the CEO of that company was arrested after investigators uncovered his secret China links.

Chalk this one up as yet another “conspiracy theory” that became a “conspiracy fact.” If you know a “conspiracy theorist” it might be worth reading through their timeline from the last three years. Everything they have been trying to warn you about has come true.

The mainstream media at this point is completely discredited. Outlets like The New York Times, once bastions of reputable investigative journalists, now operate as the PR Department for globalist elites.

Monday: New York Times publishes story knocking down crazy right-wing conspiracy theories about voting software company. Tuesday: New York Times reports company CEO has been arrested. Read this: https://t.co/5Jg9KziRNI Then this: https://t.co/pJTlI05Mwu pic.twitter.com/PKYuouspEC — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 5, 2022

Mainstream media narratives have collapsed like a house of cards in recent times, and this story is only notable for the speed in which the Times was proved wrong. According to the Western Journal, investigators from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation took Konnech Corp. CEO Eugene Yu into custody yesterday with assistance from the Meridian Township Police Department in Michigan.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón — who has been under fire for what conservatives have labeled his soft-on-crime approach to prosecutions — was quick to point out that the arrest and investigation were not related to election tampering.

“In this case, the alleged conduct had no impact on the tabulation of votes and did not alter election results,” Gascón said in a news release, the full text of which is available below. “But security in all aspects of any election is essential so that we all have full faith in the integrity of the election process.”

As recently as two days ago, The Times had referred to accusations against the company as a “conspiracy theory” promulgated by “a group of election deniers.”

Investigators said Konnech had held data in China, in violation of its contract with the county. Konnech said it used to do some testing through a subsidiary in China, but used “dummy” test data.

That subsidiary shut down last year, The Times said in its report on Yu’s arrest, published the following day.

“Konnech had been the focus of conservative election deniers True the Vote, because of its alleged connection with China,” United Press International reported.

In fact, last month Konnech sued True the Vote, the organization’s founder Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, whom the outlet labeled an “election denier.”

“The company has charged in its lawsuit that True the Vote has engaged in defamation, theft and a violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act for illegally accessing one of its computers without authorization,” according to the report.

“The organization is profoundly grateful to the Los Angeles district attorney’s office for their thorough work and rapid action in this matter,” True the Vote said in a statement to The Times.