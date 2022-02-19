Elderly Woman With Walker Trampled Near to Death By Trudeau’s Goons on Horseback

An elderly woman with a walker who was protesting peacefully and chanting “Peace, love, and happiness” has been trampled near to death by Otttawa police as the situation on the ground continues to deteriorate.

What was once a truly peaceful protest, chalked with street hockey and bouncy castles, has become Trudeau’s Tiananmen Square: a horror show of tyranny, with police following orders from above and viciously beating peaceful protesters, including old women with walkers.

GWP report: Several crowd control measures have been employed already, including snipers on rooftops, pepper spray, and batons to try and crush the grassroots uprising that has gridlocked the city for three weeks.

Police have been making arrests and towing vehicles all day.

Despite the massive show of force, countless protesters continue to remain in the protest area, which prompted police to break out more severe tactics. Later in the day, RCMP officers on horseback were sent in to corral the crowd.

The protesters continued their assaultive behaviour with the police line, to prevent an escalation or further injury, mounted officers were sent in to create critical space between the police line and protesters. This is done to create a safe distance. pic.twitter.com/PUIj7w1rwc — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 18, 2022

In some of the most shocking scenes to come out of Ottawa today, the mounted police officers began taking things into their own hands when they arrived.

In one video, several RCMP officers can be seen ramming their horses into the crowd of protesters as they clear a path for other officers.

Watch:

Police ramming into protesters with horses in Ottawa.



It is interesting how the legacy media is reporting that the protesters are the violent ones when these videos exist. pic.twitter.com/kPUoQTucrn — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 18, 2022

In another video, the mounted officers can be seen taking things way too far.

A group of officers on horseback refused to stop or even slow down when they brutally trample a group of protesters who likely didn’t see them coming at all.

The officers just continue moving along as if nothing happened.

Police in Ottawa trampled protesters with horses today. pic.twitter.com/VPLX5XpDhf — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 18, 2022

Nothing to see here… just the Canadian mounties trampling protestors. pic.twitter.com/XHgTl1X37l — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) February 18, 2022

What’s even more upsetting about the entire situation is that these officers seem to be doing much more than simply “following orders.”

Some journalists who are on the scene, like the Westphalian Times’ Marie Oaks, have reported seeing the officers “laughing” as they commit their brutal assaults.

The police in Ottawa are getting increasingly aggressive and dangerous in their tactics.



I've seen some police laugh as other officers beat protesters. — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 18, 2022

As of the latest update from the Ottawa Police, there have been over 100 arrests and almost 2 dozen vehicles that have been towed.

ARRESTS / ARRESTATIONS: 100+



VEHICLES TOWED / VEHICULES REMORQUÉS : 21



STREETS CLEARED / RUES DÉGAGÉES: Officers have successfully moved protesters past the intersection of Mackenzie Avenue on Rideau Street.#ottnews #ottnouvelles #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/EghPxgJpLY — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 18, 2022

The Ottawa office of Public Health even tweeted out a notice for people to “turn off Twitter” so that the atrocities can go unseen and be memory holed.

They don't want you to see what their police forces did today: https://t.co/0a9VqgdjvQ pic.twitter.com/gsOH4AG15m — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 19, 2022

How much further will this go? This is Trudeau’s Tiananmen Square.

Developing story, check back for updates.