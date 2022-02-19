Elderly Woman With Walker Trampled Near to Death By Trudeau’s Goons on Horseback

An elderly woman with a walker who was protesting peacefully and chanting “Peace, love, and happiness” has been trampled near to death by Otttawa police as the situation on the ground continues to deteriorate.
What was once a truly peaceful protest, chalked with street hockey and bouncy castles, has become Trudeau’s Tiananmen Square: a horror show of tyranny, with police following orders from above and viciously beating peaceful protesters, including old women with walkers.
GWP report: Several crowd control measures have been employed already, including snipers on rooftops, pepper spray, and batons to try and crush the grassroots uprising that has gridlocked the city for three weeks.
Police have been making arrests and towing vehicles all day.
Despite the massive show of force, countless protesters continue to remain in the protest area, which prompted police to break out more severe tactics. Later in the day, RCMP officers on horseback were sent in to corral the crowd.
In some of the most shocking scenes to come out of Ottawa today, the mounted police officers began taking things into their own hands when they arrived.
In one video, several RCMP officers can be seen ramming their horses into the crowd of protesters as they clear a path for other officers.
Watch:
In another video, the mounted officers can be seen taking things way too far.
A group of officers on horseback refused to stop or even slow down when they brutally trample a group of protesters who likely didn’t see them coming at all.
The officers just continue moving along as if nothing happened.
What’s even more upsetting about the entire situation is that these officers seem to be doing much more than simply “following orders.”
Some journalists who are on the scene, like the Westphalian Times’ Marie Oaks, have reported seeing the officers “laughing” as they commit their brutal assaults.
As of the latest update from the Ottawa Police, there have been over 100 arrests and almost 2 dozen vehicles that have been towed.
The Ottawa office of Public Health even tweeted out a notice for people to “turn off Twitter” so that the atrocities can go unseen and be memory holed.
How much further will this go? This is Trudeau’s Tiananmen Square.
Developing story, check back for updates.
