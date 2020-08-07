Elderly Woman Using a Walker Attacked By Antifa In Portland After She Tries To Put Out Fire

Violent Antifa rioters in Portland attacked an elderly woman who was using a walker after she attempted to stop the rioters burning down the East Precinct building of the Portland Police Department.

In numerous videos uploaded to social media, the Antifa rioters can be seen physically assaulting the elderly woman, who was using a walker — while police are nowhere to be seen.

Why is an elderly woman with mobility issues the only person in Portland attempting to defend the police precinct from violent far-left rioters intent on chaos and destruction?

This unknown woman using a walker was confronted by the group currently outside East Precinct and paint was strewn all over her. pic.twitter.com/k1cCVMbNht — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020

This unknown woman using a walker was confronted by the group currently outside East Precinct and paint was strewn all over her. pic.twitter.com/k1cCVMbNht — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020

Police later posted a correction, saying it was a different woman who tried to put the fire out. This woman can be seen in videos below.

Local resident woman attempts to put fire out with extinguisher pic.twitter.com/tmour6tf16 — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) August 7, 2020