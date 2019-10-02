Elderly Woman Harassed By Antifa Speaks Out: ‘Democracy & Free Speech Will Never Be Denied!’

An elderly woman who was harassed by Antifa while trying to cross the street to attend a lecture about free speech in Canada on Sunday has recorded a defiant message for the Antifa thugs who tried to intimidate her.

“Free speech is a cornerstone of our democracy, and can never and will never be denied,” she said in a video posted Tuesday afternoon by her son, David Turkoski.

Turkoski, a martial arts instructor according to his Twitter profile, said his mother was “being called a Nazi” for going to a lecture about free speech.

That’s my mom being called a Nazi for going to a free speech lecture? https://t.co/CzqP4WqO0H — David Turkoski (@DTurkoski) September 30, 2019

DailyCaller report: The woman, along with her husband, were recorded being harassed by Antifa activists while attempting to cross the street to attend an event featuring YouTube personality Dave Rubin and Canadian politician Maxime Bernierat at Mohawk College in Ontario, Canada.

The slogans they shouted included “Nazi scum, off our street.”

Antifa regularly uses violence and intimidation to attempt to silence opposing views. In July, President Donald Trump called for the labeling of the group as a terror organization.