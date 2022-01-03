Dutch Police Deploy Wild Attack Dogs To Maul Anti-Lockdown Protestors: “Comply or Die”

Disturbing video emerged Sunday of Dutch police deploying wild attack dogs to maul anti-lockdown protestors to near death as part of a crackdown against non-compliance in the country.

Large numbers of peaceful citizens took to the streets during the weekend to protest the draconian lockdown restrictions which were put in place by the Dutch government before Christmas.

Everything except essential stores are shut down in Holland until at least Jan. 14.

Wow! Thousands of protesters in Amsterdam demonstrate against Covid restrictions despite a ban on protests.



pic.twitter.com/pQ95EbH7CQ — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) January 2, 2022

⚠️🇳🇱 Massive protest against restrictions in #Amsterdam, #Netherlands.



Dutch protesters break throught the police line. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/8nnwlKTXUs — Other Europe 🇪🇺 (@other_europe) January 2, 2022

The restrictions declare that gatherings of more than two people are illegal, so the government sent in the riot police to violently suppress dissent. WATCH:

For your health pic.twitter.com/rCnTObMAhW — Cornelis & Johan de Witt (@DeFunctie) January 2, 2022

Riot police in Amsterdam violently shut down an anti-lockdown protest today after leftist mayor Femke Halsema triggered an emergency order to stop the march. The Netherlands has been in Covid lockdown & gatherings of more than 2 are illegal. pic.twitter.com/AphZew85LI — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 2, 2022

This is all in the name of public health, right?