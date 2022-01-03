Dutch Police Deploy Wild Attack Dogs To Maul Anti-Lockdown Protestors: “Comply or Die”

January 3, 2022
Dutch police deploy wild attack dogs to maul anti-lockdown protestors
Disturbing video emerged Sunday of Dutch police deploying wild attack dogs to maul anti-lockdown protestors to near death as part of a crackdown against non-compliance in the country.

Large numbers of peaceful citizens took to the streets during the weekend to protest the draconian lockdown restrictions which were put in place by the Dutch government before Christmas.

Everything except essential stores are shut down in Holland until at least Jan. 14.

The restrictions declare that gatherings of more than two people are illegal, so the government sent in the riot police to violently suppress dissent.

WATCH:

This is all in the name of public health, right?

