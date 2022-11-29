Dutch Government To Shut Down 3,000 Farms to Comply With Global Warming Goals

The Dutch Government has announced that it will “compulsory purchase” and close up to 3,000 farms to comply with their global warming goals.
The move will take place as the Netherlands faces its highest increase in food prices in decades.
The Daily Caller reports: The Dutch government is planning to buy and close down up to 3,000 farms near environmentally sensitive areas to be in compliance with EU environmental rules.
It comes after farmer protests erupted this summer following a government plan to reduce nitrogen emissions by 50% by 2030, The New York Times reported. Farmers believe the measure unfairly targeted the agricultural sector, which is responsible for the largest portion of nitrogen emissions in the Netherlands, the Times added.
The government will conduct a “compulsory purchase” of large nitrogen emitters as part of a voluntary, one-time offer, announced Nitrogen Minister Christianne van der Wal, Bloomberg reported. Farmers will be offered a deal “well over” the value of the farm, according to the government plan. She asserted “there is no better offer coming” in a Friday meeting with MPs.
As the Gateway Pundit notes, back in July this year opposition leader Geert Wilders released a bombshell letter showing that the globalist Dutch government wanted to use expropriated agricultural land for asylum centers.
Looks like he was right!
