During Vax Live Speech Meghan Markle Says Her Unborn Daughter Should Live In An ‘Equitable’ World

Meghan Markle appeared in a recorded message which aired during the Vax Live telecast on Saturday night.

She and Prince Harry have made a high-profile push for Covid vaccines to be distributed equally around the world.

Showing off her baby bump as she sat in the backyard of her $14.7 million Montecito mansion, Markle talked about the longterm impacts of the pandemic and how it would shape her unborn daughter’s future.

She also claimed that Covid had wiped out a generation of progress for women of color.

She said: “As campaign chairs of Vax Live, my husband and I believe it’s critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, but particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic” adding that “Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out.”

The Mail Online reports: Cradling her large baby bump in a red floral blouse, Meghan continued: ‘My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It’s a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world.

‘When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward.’

The Vax Live concert took place at Los Angeles’ Lo-Fi stadium this past Sunday. Prince Harry appeared in person, but Meghan reportedly pulled out at the last minute.

However, her brief recorded statement aired at the conclusion of the concert’s telecast – which was aired across multiple TV channels in the US on Saturday night.

It was the Duchess’s first appearance on American television since her and Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah back in March.

Meghan also wielded out a series of stats during her 2-minute statement, saying: ‘Since the pandemic began, nearly 5.5 million women have lost work in the U.S., and 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty.’

She also stated that the the ‘future leadership’ of young women ‘depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now’.

‘We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger; that as we rebuild, we rebuild together,’ the Duchess declared.

It’s unclear when Meghan’s statement was recorded. However, she sported a softer look than she did during her Oprah interview.