Durham Bombshell: Danchenko Was FBI Spy Who Lied About Pee-Pee Tape for Hillary

On Tuesday, Special Counsel John Durham ousted Igor Danchenko as a secret FBI spy who was tasked with spreading false information about Donald Trump in 2017 on behalf of Hillary Clinton.

According to a motion set to be unsealed, Danchenko was on the FBI payroll as a confidential human source (CHS) from March 2017 through October 2020.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The purposes of making Danchenko a CHS should be quite clear. The Crossfire Hurricane investigation was plagued with problems from the outset. The reasons for opening the investigation were bunk. Those problems continued as the investigation went on, with claims of Trump/Russia collusion proven unverified or outright false. (Thus the targeting of Flynn for a Logan Act violation.)

Those problems continued with the Carter Page FISA applications, first submitted to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) in October 2016, and which relied substantially on the Steele Dossiers (aka Steele Reports). The FISA applications were renewed three times – more on that later. Each application had its own problems, from FBI lawyers lying about Carter Page to the Court being generally misled.

Realizing its own misconduct, the FBI made Danchenko a paid CHS in March 2017 – just before the third FISA warrant was submitted in April 2017. This would allow Comey’s FBI to work directly with Danchenko in support of its counter-intelligence investigation against President Trump.

Danchenko being a CHS also served another purpose: it protected the Bureau and the Mueller Special Counsel from revealing their “sources and methods.” How do you hide misconduct? Bury the witness.

(Read again Inspector General Horowitz’s report concerning the Carter Page FISA warrants. Did Horowitz know that Danchenko was a CHS?)

Context helps – here’s a brief timeline of the Danchenko interviews and other important events:

October 2016: The first Carter Page FISA warrant is submitted to the FISC.

The first Carter Page FISA warrant is submitted to the FISC. January 12, 2017: The application for the second FISA warrant is submitted to the FISC.

The application for the second FISA warrant is submitted to the FISC. January 24-25, 2017: Danchenko is first interviewed by the FBI. At those meetings, he made false statements that he spoke to Sergei Millian by phone and that Millian agreed to meet him in New York. Both those claims were false.

Danchenko is first interviewed by the FBI. At those meetings, he made false statements that he spoke to Sergei Millian by phone and that Millian agreed to meet him in New York. Both those claims were false. March 2017: Danchenko is hired by the FBI as a CHS.

March 16, 2017: Danchenko lies to FBI agents that “he received a late July 2016 telephone call from an individual who Danchenko believed was ‘probably’ [Millian”], when in truth and in fact, and as the defendant well knew, [Millian] never called Danchenko.”

Danchenko lies to FBI agents that “he received a late July 2016 telephone call from an individual who Danchenko believed was ‘probably’ [Millian”], when in truth and in fact, and as the defendant well knew, [Millian] never called Danchenko.” April 7, 2017: The application for the third FISA warrant is submitted to the FISC.

The application for the third FISA warrant is submitted to the FISC. May 9, 2017: President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey.

President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey. May 17, 2017: Robert Mueller is appointed Special Counsel.

Robert Mueller is appointed Special Counsel. May 18, 2017: Danchenko falsely states to FBI agents that he “‘was under the impression’ that a late July 2016 telephone call he received was from [Millian’]” when in fact Millian never called Danchenko.

Danchenko falsely states to FBI agents that he “‘was under the impression’ that a late July 2016 telephone call he received was from [Millian’]” when in fact Millian never called Danchenko. June 15, 2017: Danchenko lies to FBI agents that he had never “spoken with PR Executive-1” (Dolan) about the dossier allegations.

Danchenko lies to FBI agents that he had never “spoken with PR Executive-1” (Dolan) about the dossier allegations. June 29, 2017: The application for the fourth FISA warrant is submitted to the FISC.

The application for the is submitted to the FISC. October 24, 2017: Danchenko lies to FBI agents, stating that he had spoken to Millian “on the telephone on more than one occasion.”

Danchenko lies to FBI agents, stating that he had spoken to Millian “on the telephone on more than one occasion.” November 16, 2017: Danchenko lies to the FBI against, stating “he had spoken to [Millian] on the telephone” when he knew he never did.

Danchenko lies to the FBI against, stating “he had spoken to [Millian] on the telephone” when he knew he never did. December 9, 2019: The Horowitz report is released, detailing the DOJ/FBI/Mueller FISA abuse.

The Horowitz report is released, detailing the DOJ/FBI/Mueller FISA abuse. October 19, 2020: John Durham is appointed Special Counsel.

John Durham is appointed Special Counsel. October 2020: Danchenko is terminated as a CHS.

For background purposes, here’s our discussion on the Danchenko indictment and what the FBI knew about Danchenko’s Clinton connections. Recall that Danchenko was indicted for multiple false statements given to federal officials during the Trump/Russia investigation. Anyways, back to today’s motion.

The Motion in Limine

When the Steele Reports were released, the media picked-up on the most salacious rumors, one that was utterly unbelievable: that Russian intelligence had a video of Trump involved with prostitutes at the Moscow Ritz-Carlton Hotel. Also known as the “pee tape.”

The allegation came from Danchenko, who attributed it to his sources – one from the Ritz-Carlton, and another being Sergei Millian. Durham will refute it, as it expects to call at trial “Bernd Kuhlen,” the then-general manager of the Ritz-Carlton, who will deny speaking with or ever meeting Danchenko “in June 20165, or at any time.”

