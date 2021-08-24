Dublin Hospital Is Admitting A “Worrying” Number Of Double-Jabbed Patients With Covid

August 24, 2021 Niamh Harris
Dublin hospital
St Vincent’s hospital in Dublin, Ireland is admitting a “worrying” number of double-vaccinated patients for covid-19 treatment, the head of the emergency department Professor John Ryan has said.

He emphasised that just because people are double-jabbed does not mean they are immune to the virus.

“Right now, we’re seeing a significant number of breakthrough cases,” the professor said.

