Drunk Illegal Alien Kills Vietnam Veteran in Hit and Run

Police have confirmed a man who was charged in a drunk driving hit-and-run death of a Vietnam Veteran earlier this month was in the US illegally.

Nemias Perez Severiano, 31, is a Mexican national living illegally in Norristown, Pennsylvania. He was charged with hitting Samuel W. Jackson, 69, as he got out of his parked car in front of his home.

Severiano confessed to police he had consumed 8 beers before he got into his car that night – he also didn’t own a driver’s license.

Jackson’s family is devastated and according to KWY-TV, Jackson’s own granddaughter ran outside to help him as he was on the ground dying.

“You hit Sam,” Debbie Campbell said of her partner of 20 years. “You had him laying in the street like he’s a dog. He’s not a dog. He fought for this country.”

“Not fair I had to see him on the ground dying,” Ashley Guidici, Jackson’s granddaughter, said.

“Not fair he had to die by himself,” Guidici said. “He was just minding his business.”

Severiano is charged with being involved with an accident causing death while not licensed, failing to stop and render aid, driving without a license, and other offenses. A criminal complaint said Severiano told police he consumed seven or eight beers in a restaurant and was “a little drunk” before the incident. Jackson served with the Marines in Vietnam in 1970 and 1971. He was buried in his uniform. “No one deserves to die like that,” Doug Franks, a Marine veteran and senior vice commander at a VFW post in a neighboring town, told KYW-TV. Severiano is being held on $200,000 bond and is expected to appear in court Friday. Under the detainer request, ICE could be notified in advance of his release to allow its agents to take him into custody.

