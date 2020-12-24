Drug Overdoses Killed Almost Four Times More People Than Covid In San Francisco

Drug overdoses have killed almost four times more people than Covid-19 in San Francisco this year.

Yet, despite the official figures, the government continues to hand out free needles to addicts.

Summit News reports: A record 621 people died of drug overdoses in San Francisco so far this year, a staggering number that far outpaces the 173 deaths from COVID-19 the city has seen thus far,” reports the San Francisco Chronicle.

“Many people overdosed in low-income apartment buildings and in city-funded hotel rooms for the homeless. Others died on sidewalks, in alleyways and parks around the city.

Despite the deaths, the government continues to hand out some 5.8 million free syringes a year to drug users.

It also appears as though lockdowns have exacerbated illegal drug use throughout the state of California.

“Other areas of the state have seen a spike in drug use and overdoses amid lockdowns, including in Los Angeles County,” reports the Washington Examiner.

“In 2013 in the county, fentanyl accounted for 3% of drug-related deaths. At the start of 2020, 42% of drug deaths were fentanyl-related in the area, and that number jumped to 51% when lockdowns were enacted in March.”

San Francisco’s homeless drug user problem is so chronic that in 2019, residents began desperately installing boulders on the side of streets in an effort to prevent camping.

A knock-on effect of the massive increase in the city’s homeless population has been the routine sight of feces on the street.

A 2019 study discovered that each case of poop that has to be cleaned up on the streets of San Francisco costs the taxpayer $32 dollars, with 118,352 recorded reports of human feces since 2011.

As we document in the video below, San Francisco is a shit-stained cesspool that is only getting worse, a situation increasingly being mirrored in other major Democrat-run cities across America.