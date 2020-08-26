Drug Dealer Arrested For Drive By Shooting Trump Supporters – National Media Silence

Marquise Damarius Asomani of Charlotte, North Carolina was arrested for shooting at a crowd of flag waving Trump supporters gathered on an interstate overpass on Monday night.

The crowd, which included children were peacefully assembling on the Sutton Road overpass in Fort Mill, South Carolina when 23-year-old Asomani drove by, screamed vile obscenities, stuck his arm out the window and opened fire on the group.

As usual, the national mainstream media has chosen to ignore the story, despite providing rolling coverage about cases involving black people having their feelings hurt by white people.

Fort Mill police say someone drove up I-77 last night and fired a gun at supporters of President Trump. They were waving flags from the Sutton Road overpass. Police say a Charlotte man is in custody this morning, pending charges. No one was hurt. More info soon. — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) August 25, 2020

WSOC reported:

Witnesses told Channel 9′s South Carolina bureau reporter Greg Suskin someone in a red car screamed profanities before opening fire on the group as they drove along Sutton Road. According to police, witnesses said three men drove by on the bridge several times yelling obscenities at them. They said as the vehicle turned on to the ramp to northbound I-77, the driver continued yelling before putting his arm out the window and firing several shots. The car then sped on to the interstate. Angie Freeman said the gathering was a family event and that she was in the parade of cars when the gunfire erupted.

“Everybody was cutting up and having fun and laughing and everybody on 77 was blowing the horns and waving,” she said. “We had all the windows down because we had all the flags out the windows, and it was very loud and it was four or five shots.”

“You could tell that they slowed down and I just heard, like, ‘Da da da,’ you know just three rapid, what definitely sounded like gunfire,” said another Trump supporter, Shawna Winter. “I think it’s a shame that we can’t show our support for our president.”

Marquise Damarius Asomani was charged with six counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, one count of unlawful carrying of a pistol, one count of pointing and presenting firearms at a person and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, reported WSOC.

There were two other people in the car with Asomani however they were released without charges.

Asomoni has two recent arrests in Charlotte for drug dealing, marijuana possession and carrying a concealed handgun, but he was released on bond in each case.