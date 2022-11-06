Drs Pressure AstraZeneca To Release Data On Research In Advance Of The Rollout Of Their Covid Jabs

A group of UK doctors and scientists have asked AstraZeneca to release data detailing the research that was done in advance of the rollout of their Covid vaccines.

Retired Consultant Paediatrician Dr Ros Jones from the medical group HART joins Neil Oliver on GB news to explain why.

HART, which stands for Health Advisory and Recovery Team, is made up of highly qualified UK doctors, scientists, economists, psychologists and other academic experts. They came together over shared concerns about policy and guidance recommendations relating to the Covid pandemic.