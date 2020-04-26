DropOutBiden Goes Viral, Fuelled by Liberals and #MeToo Supporters

The hashtag #DropOutBiden went viral on Twitter on Saturday, fuelled by liberals and #MeToo supporters calling on Joe Biden to drop out fo the 2020 race amid credible sexual assault allegations being made against him.

Although staunch supporters of Biden tried their usual trick of blaming the hashtag on Russian bots, a larger number of prominent liberals were using the hashtag, including Peter Daou, a former Hillary Clinton adviser.

DIFFICULT THREAD — #BIDEN SHOULD WITHDRAW



1. I respect the will of the voters.



2. But new information has emerged supporting #TaraReade's account of being sexually assaulted by #JoeBiden.



3. Credible rape accusations are disqualifying or we have NO moral standards. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) April 25, 2020

A large number of those tweeting the hashtag also included supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

The hashtag coincided with the emergence of a video clip of Biden accuser Tara Reade’s mother.

The 1993 clip from Larry King Live featured Reade’s mother calling in to the show from San Luis Obispo. On the show, she complains that her daughter had just worked for a “prominent senator” and had a story to tell but did not want to go to the press out of respect for the senator.

The Biden campaign has denied the sexual assault and declined to comment on the Larry King Live video to CNN.