Drag Queen Admits ‘Story Hour’ Events Expose Kids to Lifestyle of ‘Nudity, Sex and Drugs’

A drag queen is speaking out against “Drag Queen Story Hour” events, claiming so-called “woke” liberal parents who allow their children to participate in such events are “extremely irresponsible” and run the risk of ruining their children’s lives.

“What in the hell has a drag queen ever done to make you have so much respect for them, and admire them so much?” said drag queen Kitty Demure, who operates out of San Bernardino, CA. “Other than put on make-up and jump on the floor and writhe around and do sexual things on stage?”

“I have absolutely no idea why you would want that to influence your child. Would you want a stripper or a porn-star to influence your child? It makes no sense at all,” Demure added.

Demure admitted that the drag queen lifestyle is far from wholesome, and typically involves illicit sex and drug use in nightclubs. Individuals who participate this raunchy culture are courting intimate access to children at public libraries and liberal parents are lining up to have their children mentored by drag queens.

“A drag queen performs in a night club for adults. There is a lot of filth that goes on, a lot of sexual stuff that goes on, and backstage, there’s a lot of nudity, sex and drugs. Ok? So, I don’t think that this is an avenue you would want your child to explore,” Demure said.

“To actually get them involved in drag is extremely, extremely irresponsible on your part. And I understand you might want to look like you’re with-it, that you’re cool, that you’re woke, that you’re not a Nazi, that you’re not a homophobe — whatever it may be, but you can raise your child to be just a normal regular child without including them in gay, sexual things,” Demure added.

Demure believes that events like drag queen story hour hurt the LGBT community by allowing perverts and creeps running a glorified grooming operation to represent them to the public.

“Honestly, you’re not doing the gay community any favors. In fact, you’re hurting us. We have already had a reputation for being pedophiles, and being perverts, and being deviants. We don’t need you to bring your children around,” he said.

Demure’s entire rant can be seen here: