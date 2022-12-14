Drag Queen Invited to White House Previously Advocated for Raping Kids

The drag queen who Joe Biden personally invited to the White House this week previously advocated for raping young children.

Far-left drag queen activist Marti Cummings celebrated his invitation to the event on Monday by tweeting, “To be a non binary drag artist invited to the White House is something I never imagined would happen. Thank you President & Dr. Biden for inviting me to this historic bill signing. Grateful doesn’t begin to express the emotions I feel.”

Biden invited a drag queen to the White House today for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act. This drag queen performs and puts on shows for kids. The Biden admin encourages this. pic.twitter.com/s8dCDBZJBA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 12, 2022

Summit.news reports: Although Cummings has his account on private, other Twitter users were able to uncover previous tweets made by the activist, one of which stated, “kids are out to sing and suck D!”

"He wants us to perform [with] us next year!" pic.twitter.com/5dwmyTjWsC — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) December 13, 2022

“Anyone who thinks drag isn’t for children is wrong,” Cummings also asserted, along with a picture of a young boy who was apparently “excited” to perform with drag queens.

Cummings also appeared in a music video called “Show Me Your D*ck,” which includes erect penises flashing up on screen.

Biden's invited White House guest, a non-binary Drag Queen Story Hour performer who advocates for children embracing drag, starred in a music video for the song, "Show Me Your D*ck," as erect penises flash across the screen. pic.twitter.com/jsKcQ60UaV — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) December 13, 2022

Another video showed the activist bragging about how he had gay sex with 52 men in a single year, a rate of one per week.

Cummings has repeatedly insisted that children should be exposed to drag queen shows.

“I love doing Drag Story Hour. Despite what conservatives say, this family friend event is a way to spread joy, teach acceptance & love,” he said in an Instagram post. “A way to bring people together. Kids just want to hear their favorite stories…keep spreading hate because I’m gonna keep spreading joy.”

Media outlets responded hysterically when Donald Trump unwittingly met accused anti-Semite Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago mansion a few weeks ago.

Will any of them react similarly to this?

Don’t hold your breath.