Drag Queen Invited To Biden’s White House Caught Tweeting About Kids ‘Sucking D’

The drag queen invited by Joe Biden to the White House to celebrate the “Respect for Marriage Act” signing this week has a long history of openly sexualizing children on social media while concurrently promoting drag shows for children as “family friendly.”

Drag queen activist Marti Cummings recently made his Twitter account private, however investigators were able to find previous tweets stating, “kids are out to sing and suck D!” and “Anyone who thinks drag isn’t for children is wrong.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Cummings, whose profane chosen surname should be enough to convince parents to keep their children far away from him, celebrated his invitation to the event on Monday by tweeting, “To be a non binary drag artist invited to the White House is something I never imagined would happen. Thank you President & Dr. Biden for inviting me to this historic bill signing. Grateful doesn’t begin to express the emotions I feel.”

Biden invited a drag queen to the White House today for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act. This drag queen performs and puts on shows for kids. The Biden admin encourages this. pic.twitter.com/s8dCDBZJBA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 12, 2022

DC police are being urged to investigate Joe Biden’s inappropriate relationships and touching with children as parents and anti-pedophile groups demand “enough is enough” following a spate of disturbing incidents involving the president.

While Biden’s defenders claim he simply gets a little bit too “handsy” at times, a deeper dive into his pattern of behavior, including the company he keeps, raises serious question marks about the nature of the man. WATCH:

Summit report: Although Cummings has his account on private, other Twitter users were able to uncover previous tweets made by the activist, one of which stated, “kids are out to sing and suck D!”

"He wants us to perform [with] us next year!" pic.twitter.com/5dwmyTjWsC — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) December 13, 2022

“Anyone who thinks drag isn’t for children is wrong,” Cummings also asserted, along with a picture of a young boy who was apparently “excited” to perform with drag queens.

Cummings also appeared in a music video called “Show Me Your D*ck,” which includes erect penises flashing up on screen.

More nightmare fuel from Biden's brand new non-binary darling, a Drag Queen Story Hour performer who thinks drag is "for children." pic.twitter.com/qj8HWigrJ0 — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) December 13, 2022

Another video showed the activist bragging about how he had gay sex with 52 men in a single year, a rate of one per week.

Cummings has repeatedly insisted that children should be exposed to drag queen shows.

“I love doing Drag Story Hour. Despite what conservatives say, this family friend event is a way to spread joy, teach acceptance & love,” he said in an Instagram post. “A way to bring people together. Kids just want to hear their favorite stories…keep spreading hate because I’m gonna keep spreading joy.”

Media outlets responded hysterically when Donald Trump unwittingly met accused anti-Semite Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago mansion a few weeks ago.

Will any of them react similarly to this?

Don’t hold your breath.