Dr. Stella Immanuel Files $100 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against CNN – Vows To Sue Them Into Oblivion

395 SHARES LinkedIn Email Reddit Telegram

Dr. Stella Immanuel, the pro-hydroxychloroquine doctor who was slandered by the mainstream media for attempting to save lives during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, has vowed to sue CNN into oblivion.

Immanuel has launched a $100 million lawsuit against the fake news network and its star host Anderson Cooper for what she believes were maliciously false and defamatory statements made against her character.

“In an effort to vilify, demonize and embarrass President [Donald] Trump, Cooper and CNN published a series of statements of fact about Dr. Immanuel that injured her reputation and exposed her to public hatred, contempt, ridicule, and financial injury,” Immanuel’s lawsuit stated. It was filed in federal court on July 27.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: Immanuel said that she believes Cooper and CNN “effectively caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands whose lives would have been spared if they had been treated early with HCQ.”

A victory for Immanuel in court would be a powerful rebuke to the propaganda machine set up to maximize profits for Big Pharma and demonize whistleblowers who actually want to help patients.