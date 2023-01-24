Dr. Robert Malone Says He Can’t Support Trump If He Continues To Defend Covid Jabs

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA technology used in the Covid jabs, says that he cannot support former President Donald Trump as long as he continues to defend the experimental ‘vaccines’.

Dr Malone said that Trump is ignoring the science and refusing to acknowledge that he was fooled into supporting the dangerous jab.

InfoWars reports: During an interview with Real America’s Voice last week, Trump was asked if he’d acknowledge that the mRNA COVID shots are not as safe or effective as the public was told by the medical establishment.

But Trump doubled down, saying, “I was able to get something approved that, you know, that has proven to have saved a lot of lives. Some people say that I saved 100 million lives worldwide.”

NEW: When asked if he has concerns about the safety of Covid Vaccines, President Trump tells me, "Well, I always do, but you have to understand. There are the pros and cons…I never demanded anybody use it. I never had a mandate. And I think that's very important to know." pic.twitter.com/P2Aic1Xezz — David Brody (@DBrodyReports) January 17, 2023

“You have to understand, there are the pros and cons,” the president went on. “Some reports [say] that it’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened and we saved tens of millions of lives. Then you’ll read other reports [that] say there were some problems with the vaccine …but relatively small numbers.

“But, you know, you have many reports that say the vaccines save tens of millions of lives,” Trump reiterated. “That without the vaccines you would have had a thing … where perhaps 100 million people died.”

Malone was not impressed with Trump’s explanation, endorsing a statement that “this will not get him elected. I am out.”

Regretfully, I stand with Brian https://t.co/wWGdfwzQcb — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) January 19, 2023

Malone went on to say that he put together a film segment for Trump spelling out the dangers of the mRNA jab, to no avail.