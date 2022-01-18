Dr. Robert Malone Posts Proof on Ivermectin India Success Story – Media Blackout

Dr. Robert Malone on Sunday posted irrefutable proof of the Ivermectin success story in Uttar Pradesh, India.

Despite having the lowest vaccination rate in India, at least 71 out of 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh reported zero fresh Covid cases on October 19th and 42 districts continued to remain Covid-free. Patients in Uttar Pradesh are routinely treated with Ivermectin.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Here’s the inconvenient truth. The Federal Government’s Department of Health and Human Services of the United States of America has developed an atrocious track record during the many waves of COVID-19 disease which have swept across the country. As if it were not bad enough that the evidence implicates Dr. Anthony Fauci and his minions as having created the pathogen SARS-CoV-2 in a biodefense strategy that would make Rube Goldberg’s Professor Butts proud, the United States is listed by Worldometers as having the most deaths attributed to the disease in the entire world.

If adjusted for mortality as a function of population (total cases per 1M population), the US ranks 19th out of 234 nations (2,614 deaths/1 million). In contrast, India comes in at 130 out of 234 with 347 deaths/1 million. The overall world average for deaths/million population is 712.

What public policies are responsible for this amazing difference in outcomes?

The curious case of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh is often sited. Densely populated, relatively poor, and they have absolutely crushed the COVID-19 death curve. Widespread availability of a package distributed throughout the region, rumored to contain the repurposed drug Ivermectin, have often been credited for this amazing success. But until now, these rumors have remained unsubstantiated.

As I mentioned recently on the Fox segment in response to the unprovoked attack by Mr. Berenson, a close colleague of mine recently returned from a vacation in the region. Prompted by my specific request that she seek out evidence of the contents of these “care packages” which have been made available throughout the region, she returned with the following photograph of the list of ingredients. As is often observed, a picture is worth a thousand words.

So, without further ado, I am glad to finally be able to provide photographic evidence of what is responsible for the miracle of Uttar Pradesh. I have nothing more to add, other than that an apology is owed (By Mr. Berenson and many others) to the many brave physicians who have persisted, against enormous coordinated media and governmental pressure, to prescribe this agent as a key component of the staged early treatment protocols responsible for saving countless lives across the USA and the world.

More photos of the COVID home isolation kit: