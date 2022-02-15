Dr. Robert Malone Bombshell: ‘We’ve Known How to Cure COVID since 2020’

Scientists have known how to cure COVID since March of 2020, according to mRNA co-inventor Dr. Robert Malone.

“We’ve known how to cure COVID since about March of 2020,” Dr. Malone said during a recent interview with John Solomon and Amanda Head.

The sudden move by Democrats to lift mask mandates “is a clear pivot consequent to their horrible polling numbers,” Malone declared. “It’s exactly what I predicted when people were asking me, ‘How will we know when this thing is over?’ I’ve said, ‘Well, you’ll know it because they’ll all start giving awards to each other and claiming that they’re the ones that are responsible for curing it.'”

Justthenews.com reports: Malone also discussed explosive new data from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) regarding possible COVID vaccine side effects, which three military medical whistleblowers recently came forward with when they saw a significant increase in common vaccine injuries during 2021.

“DMED was something that Lt. Col. Theresa Long and some of her colleagues queried when they were busy doing diligence to try to understand what they were seeing with their own warfighter communities that they were sworn to protect as physicians,” Malone explained.

“And they were seeing signals that were unusual, and so they consulted the DMED database and were shocked to find enormous increases in 2021, when the vaccine mandates were implemented to the military, compared to 2020 in a wide variety of diseases, including cancers, things related to reproduction and female reproductive health.”

Malone was asked about recently released emails exposing a plan by three top federal public health officials to discredit the anti-lockdown epidemiologists behind the Great Barrington Declaration. The exchange showed the three — then-National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Francis Collins, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, and NIAID Deputy Director for Clinical Research and Special Projects Dr. Clifford Lane — coordinating “a quick and devastating takedown” of the premises of the declaration, which espouses “focused protection,” a mitigation strategy prioritizing the most vulnerable populations.

“[T]hey slandered and defamed those three as ‘fringe’ epidemiologists, but they happen to be full professors at the obscure universities Oxford, Stanford and Harvard, I believe,” Malone said sarcastically, referring to Sunetra Gupta, Ph.D., Jay Bhattacharya, MD, Ph.D., and Martin Kulldorff, Ph.D., respectively.

“And please note that neither Dr. Fauci nor Dr. Collins nor Dr. Lane have any formal training in epidemiology,” Malone added.

Malone also reacted to the news that the South African doctor who discovered the Omicron variant said she was pressured not to call the new COVID variant a “mild” illness in public.

“So what we’re looking at,” he said, “is really quite shocking: It runs across all of health care, it runs all the way through Health and Human Services, it runs across all the Western nations — there seems to be some odd collusion, and that has been focused on amplifying the fear and suppressing any counter-narrative.”

LISTEN: