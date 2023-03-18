Dr. Rachel Levine Says Changing Childrens’ Genders Will Soon Be Normalized

Biden’s Transgender Assistant Secretary for Health Dr Rachel Levine has promised that medically changing children’s genders will soon be normalized.

Praising the controversial medical intervention that are banned in several states, Levine also said that gender-affirming care for minors has the ‘highest support’ of the Biden administration.

The Mail Online reports: Levine was invited to speak at the event about the Florida Parental Rights in Education law and the political implications of gender reassignment surgery taking place at children’s hospitals.

‘I can say that you, the children that you serve, the young people that you serve, their families, and you all have support at the highest levels of the federal government.

‘President Biden supports you. I as the Assistant Secretary for Health will support you and I talk about this topic, everywhere I go, to get the word out,’ she said.

‘But I am positive and optimistic and hopeful that the wheel will turn after that and that this issue won’t be as politically and socially such a minefield.’

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb of Do No Harm organization, a national association of medical professionals that combats ‘woke’ activism in the healthcare system, told Fox News that there is ‘no good evidence’ to back these claims.

‘Levine’s appearance at Connecticut Children’s Hospital praising ‘gender-affirming care’ for minors and claiming it will be fully embraced is wrong and must be countered,’ Goldfarb said.

‘There is no good evidence that children treated with gender-altering hormones or puberty blockers have improved mental health assessments.’

A recent study from the University of Washington showed that there was no change in the psychological well-being of minors, Goldfarb added.

‘There can be irrevocable harm being done to children by those pushing for these radical, ideologically driven, treatments,’ he said.

‘Treatment for minors needs to be based on rigorous scientific inquiry, not on dubious, agenda-driven studies or the demands of activists.’

Rep. Andy Harris, a member of the House Doctors Caucus and Co-Chair of the Pro-Life Caucus, said that Levine’s comments are ‘reprehensible.’

‘It’s reprehensible for a government official, let alone the Assistant U.S. Secretary of HHS to promote the genital mutilation of minors as becoming a standard practice in the U.S,’ he said.

‘As a physician, I was proud to co-sponsor the ‘Protect Children’s Innocence Act’ which would prohibit harmful medical procedures used to treat gender dysphoria in transgender minors, including puberty blockers and surgeries in which minors alter their body to correspond to a sex that differs from their biological sex.’

He added: ‘Many pediatricians, particularly pediatric endocrinologists, have expressed serious concerns about the use of puberty blockers, hormone blockers, and sex transition surgeries in minors.

‘These doctors know that these medications and procedures can impact children’s bone growth, fertility, and risk of breast and prostate cancer.

‘Meanwhile, HHS has pressured providers to provide this care or else face discrimination lawsuits. We must protect our children.’

The comments come after U.S. president Joe Biden slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, without naming him, by calling the state’s actions to transgender youth ‘close to sinful.’