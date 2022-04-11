Dr. Peter McCullough: ‘COVID Jab Death Count Is Worse than Any War’

Epidemiologist and cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough warned that the total deaths resulting from the COVID jab will be higher than the death-count from most wars.

Speaking at the OPTIMIST (Offering Preventive Therapeutic Interventional Medicines Increasing Safety & Trust) Bahamas COVID-19 Town Hall last week, McCullough revealed that new scientific papers show the U.S. death count from the jabs to be far higher than the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) has documented.

“[A paper] concluded that the upper bound of a confidence interval for death could be as high as 187,000 Americans losing their life after vaccination. It could be that bad,” McCullough explained.

Infowars.com reports: Citing the VAERS data, McCullough explained how severe adverse reactions originated in many parts and organs of the human body where the COVID vaccine particles were found.

“I can tell you looking at this VAERS report with 12,000 Americans who have died, voluntarily after taking an injection the COVID-19 vaccine is worse than a war. It’s worse than most wars,” he said, adding that “86% of the time the report is made by a doctor, a nurse, or a healthcare professional who thinks the vaccine caused the problem.”

The OPTIMIST group, comprised of doctors, lawyers, and other medical professionals, explains that it is not an “anti-vax” group, but that it seeks to educate the public about alternative COVID mitigation strategies besides the “vaccine only” strategy:

OPTIMIST is a committed group of doctors, medical professionals, pastors, lawyers and concerned citizens banded together to promote an expanded protocol in the COVID-19 ﬁght, which includes the use of Ivermectin and other therapeutics to save more lives.



The group exists to educate the public about the preventative measures and treatment strategies which will help fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and optimize the recovery of those afflicted with the COVID-19 disease. Strategically targeting each phase of the COVID-19 disease (contraction, incubation, acute illness and recovery) is vital.



The group has no intention of being political or labelled as “anti-vax”, but as concerned doctors and citizens who believe greater measures are being called for than the limited “vaccine only“ strategy.

Watch the full event: