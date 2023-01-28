Dr. Naomi Wolf: ‘Covid Is a Globalist Bioweapon’ Designed To ‘Slowly Depopulate the World’

The Covid-19 virus and Big Pharma’s mRNA vaccines form a bioweapon developed by the global elite in concert with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in order to slowly depopulate the Western world, according to Dr. Naomi Wolf, who joined Steve Bannon on The War Room this week.

Dr. Wolf did not hold back when she described the seriousness of these dangerous poison shots that are causing horrible internal damage and killing and maiming an untold number of Westerners.

Dr. Naomi Wolf: I believe, as you know, that this is a bioweapon. I’ve done reporting showing it’s being manufactured in concert with the CCP, the IP and tech went, per SEC Filing 21 21 to China.

Dr. Wolf pointed out that China has opened mRNA manufacturing plants, but is not vaccinating its own citizens with mRNA.

“China’s opened manufacturing plants all over Western Europe and now in North America. And so for me, it’s just a slow way to debilitate, if not kill off the population in North America and Western Europe. And I see that very conservatively and very advisedly. I think it’s extraordinarily dangerous and terrifying that they’re promoting this now as an annual thing. And, of course, they’re (FDA) going to rubberstamp it on Thursday because this advisory committee if wholly enthralled with the industry.”

Dr. Naomi Wolf and The Daily Clout recently released “War Room/Daily Clout Pfizer Documents Analysis Reports – Find Out What Pfizer, FDA Tried to Conceal”.

This volume includes 50 reports written by highly-credentialed War Room/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Project volunteers who studied the Pfizer documents released under court order by the US FDA.

According to the book, Pfizer knew during the clinical trial that its COVID-19 mRNA drug was harmful on a large scale, could be shed from person to person, and even contributed to deaths. Despite this knowledge, Pfizer and the FDA, assisted by the CDC and mainstream media, suppressed this information and prevented people from being able to give informed consent to receive treatment.

“The Pfizer Reports eBook provides an extensive analysis of the primary source Pfizer clinical trial documents to the public. The reports show that Pfizer knew during the trial that its COVID-19 mRNA drug was harmful on a large scale, could be shed from person to person, and even contributed to deaths,” said Amy Kelly, Project Manager of the Pfizer Document Investigations Team. “People who took this medication were not fully informed about its harms prior to receiving it, so one of the core tenets of medicine – informed consent for patients – was grossly violated.”

“The groundbreaking new book sends shockwaves through Pfizer’s criminal enterprise.” writes The Vigilant Fox in a review of the ebook documents. Mr. Fox further states “Seventy-five years. That’s how long Pfizer and the FDA tried to hide the Pfizer documents from public view — long after just about everyone affected is dead. It wasn’t until renowned attorney Aaron Siri led a FOIA case against the FDA that a federal judge ordered the documents to be released in 108 days, the same amount of time it took the FDA to approve the Covid-19 injections.

Via The War Room.