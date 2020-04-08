Dr. Fauci: World May NEVER Return to Normal After Coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the world may never return to normal after the coronavirus outbreak subsides during a press briefing on Monday.

Although Dr. Fauci said the world would gradually begin functioning as a society again, he said the looming threat of the virus will forever be with humanity.

“When we get back to normal, we will go back to the point where we can function as a society,” he told reporters.

“If you want to get back to pre-coronavirus, that might not ever happen in the sense that the threat is there,” he added.

Foxnews.com reports: As of early Tuesday morning, the coronavirus has been blamed for 74,000 deaths globally. Health experts in some of the hardest-hit areas have reported a decline in new infections, but the U.S. is expecting a very challenging next few weeks.

Fauci said Sunday that people must be prepared for a resurgence next year, which is why officials fighting the pandemic are pushing for a vaccine and clinical trials for therapeutic interventions so “we will have interventions that we did not have” when this started.

He said Monday that he is encouraged about therapies and “confident that over a period of time we will get a good vaccine, that we will never have to get back to where we are right now.”