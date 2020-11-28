Dr Fauci Warns Of A Bleak Winter Says He Is Looking Forward To Christmas 2021

Thanksgiving could mark the beginning of a bleak winter according to Dr Fauci who warns that the covid pandemic could get worse throughout the holidays.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director has urged Americans to be careful as Christmas approaches and says that he is personally looking forward to “Christmas in 2021”.

Earlier in the week, Fauci also warned Americans to wear a mask indoors while visiting others on Thanksgiving. Last weekend he even suggested that masks and social distancing would still be necessary after a vaccine become available.

Breitbart reports: In an interview with USA Today, Fauci explained that he will more than likely forgo his traditional Christmas plans, as he did for Thanksgiving. According to the outlet, he spoke to his three daughters virtually and enjoyed dinner with his wife.

“For my own family, I’m saying we had a really great Thanksgiving and Christmas last year. We’re looking forward to a really great Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2021,” Fauci told the outlet.

“Let’s now make the best of the situation and show our love and affection for people by keeping them safe,” he said, repeating the cries of Democrat governors, some of whom have urged Americans to stay away from their loved ones on the holidays.

Fauci warned that the current surge of the Chinese coronavirus could continue through the new year:

If the surge takes a turn of continuing to go up and you have the sustained greater than 100,000 infections a day and 1,300 deaths per day and the count keeps going up and up … I don’t see it being any different during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays than during Thanksgiving.

Johns Hopkins University data reported 181,490 new cases of the virus on Thursday. Cases have been spiking across the U.S. despite the fact that leaders in well over two dozen states have imposed state and regional mask mandates, some of which have been in effect for months.