Dr. Fauci Warns Americans That Covid Booster Shots Are ‘Inevitable’

Dr Fauci has warned that he can’t rule out people having to have covid-19 booster shots indefinitely as the FDA approves them for the immunocompromised.

He said he expected the booster shot recommendation to come “imminently” for people with weakened immune systems.

Fauci, who is President Biden’s chief medical adviser, added that researchers had already started conducting studies giving boosters to people who have already been full vaccinated

He also lso warned that fully vaccinated people with so-called breakthrough infections can still get long-term covid.

The Independent reports: People who could fall into the category of being immunocompromised include organ transplant recipients, cancer patients, or those with other debilitating conditions.

“Inevitably there will be a time when we’ll have to give boosts” to the general population, Dr Facui said. “What we’re doing literally on a weekly and monthly basis is following cohorts of patients to determine if, when and whom should get it.”

“But right now at this moment, other than the immunocompromised, we’re not going to be giving boosters to people. But we will be following them very carefully and if they do need it, we will be ready to give it to them,” he added.

Federal regulators with the Food and Drug Administration were expected to authorise the third shot of the coronavirus vaccine as early as Thursday for the immunocompromised.

This decision, which has been debated for months among health agencies, was in an effort to give people with immune deficiencies an added boost with an additional jab from Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine.

“No vaccine is going to have indefinite protection,” Dr Fauci said.

The FDA’s decision to authorise a booster shot will first be considered by an advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is scheduled to meet on Friday. While the two federal health agencies were independent from each other, they have typically waited until after committee discussons to roll out a new authorisation for the public.

