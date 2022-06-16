Dr Fauci Tests Positive For Covid

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser and a leading official in the fight against the covid pandemic has tested positive for the virus.

The National Institutes of Health NIH announced that Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice, apparently, is experiencing mild symptoms

Fauci joins a long line of federal officials who, despite being fully jabbed and boosted, have tested positive for Covius, such as the VP Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

CBS news reports: Fauci, the director of the National Institutes for Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) since 1984, received his positive result on a rapid antigen test, and will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative, the agency said.

The NIH confirmed Fauci is taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which has been proven to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death.

Fauci has been a key, and at times polarizing, figure in the nation’s efforts to combat the pandemic since its start in early 2020, advising both former President Donald Trump and President Biden on the federal response. He managed to avoid contracting COVID-19 until now — more than two years after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.