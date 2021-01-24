Dr. Fauci Tells Rachel Maddow: “I’ve Been Wanting To Come On Your Show For Months & Months”

This week the newly liberated Dr Anthony Fauci appeared on the Rachel Maddow show

He told her how excited he was to be there and that he had apparently wanted to do be on her show for “months and months” but was blocked from doing so under former president Donald Trump.

Fauci to @Maddow: "I've been wanting to come on your show for months and months. You've been asking me to come on your show for months and months… It just got blocked, because they didn't like the way you handled things." He says things are better now. pic.twitter.com/ZHEYBzlBjk — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 23, 2021

The Hill reports: Fauci explained that he received opposition from the former administration when the opportunity to appear on Maddow’s show arose. He said that he doesn’t foresee those same roadblocks under the new Biden administration.

“Why would you want to go on Rachel Maddow’s show? Well, because I like her and she’s really good,” he said, portraying an exchange during the previous administration.

“I don’t think you’re going to see that now,” Fauci continued, referring to the new administration. “You’re not going to see deliberate holding back of good people when the press asks for them.”

Friday was reportedly Fauci’s first appearance on Maddow’s show, though he previously sat down with MSNBC’s Chuck Todd last year. Fauci was a leading figure on the White House coronavirus task force during the Trump administration and regularly appeared for media interviews to tout the task force’s efforts.

On Thursday, Fauci declared that working under President Biden has been “liberating” compared with his experience working under former President Trump.

“I can tell you I take no pleasure at all in being in a situation of contradicting the president, so it was really something that you didn’t feel you could actually say something and there wouldn’t be any repercussions about it,” he said at the time. “The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what the evidence and science is, and know that’s it — let the science speak — it is somewhat of a liberating feeling.”