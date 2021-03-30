Dr. Fauci Says Kids Must Wear Face Masks to Play Together

Dr. Anthony Fauci says that children must now wear masks if they want to enjoy the freedom of playing together.

"When the children go out into the community, you want them to continue to wear masks when they're interacting with groups or multiple households," Fauci declared during an appearance on CBS News on Sunday "Children can clearly wind up getting infected even if other kids they play with have been vaccinated against coronavirus," he added. WATCH:

Summit.news reports: Fauci added that children may ‘conceivably’ be able to engage in Summer camps, but only if mass vaccinations continue.

“We now have 3 to 3.5 million vaccinations each day. If we keep up with that pace, invariably, that’s going to drive the rate and the level of infections per day to a much much lower level,” Fauci said, adding that this may provide a “good degree of flexibility during the summer… with things like camps.”

Fauci warned that removing restrictions before vaccinations have been completed is “premature”, adding that an increase in cases of COVID “is because of things like spring break and pulling back on the mitigation methods that you’ve seen.”

Last week Fauci claimed that in order for herd immunity against coronavirus to be reached in the US, children and even babies will have to be vaccinated.

Fauci also dismissed concerns that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines could impact children’s genetics.