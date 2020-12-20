Dr Fauci Says He Flew To The North Pole & Vaccinated Santa

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who recently said that Santa didn’t need a coronavirus vaccine, has just claimed that he flew to the North Pole to give him one anayway.

Fauci appeared on CNN’s ‘Sesame Street Special’, the mainstream media’s favorite Covid-19 authority and was asked by children how Santa Claus would be able to visit their homes during the pandemic.

The US infectious disease expert replied: “I took care of that for you because I was worried that you’d all be upset,…So what I did a little while ago, I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there, and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he’s good to go.“

RT reports: The message might have sounded reassuring, except Fauci himself said just a few weeks ago that Santa wouldn’t need a vaccine. “Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all his good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity,” Fauci told USA Today.

The apparent flip-flop left some on Twitter to wonder whether a ‘conspiracy’ was afoot. Even without the conflicting statements, the North Pole trip sounded far-fetched, given the travel restrictions imposed in Washington.

“What is he hiding, and why is he lying?” podcast host Stephen Miller asked. Another commenter was similarly puzzled: “Not to get picky, but didn’t Fauci already say Santa was immune? It just doesn’t feel like we are following the science.”

Others suggested Fauci might be giving false hope to the children of parents who won’t be able to afford presents this year because of the financially devastating Covid-19 lockdowns that he and other public health officials recommended. Coronavirus data analyst Justin Hart quipped that “of all the fictions Fauci has conjured up,” his Santa-vaccination tale is the “most believable.”

Of all the fictions Fauci has conjured up: masks stopping a viral pathogen; Covid causing Kawasaki; no-harm lockdowns; massive asymptomatic spread… vaccinating Santa is actually the most believable. https://t.co/2UqnIYtLyd — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 19, 2020

In contrast, Fauci fans praised his latest act of alleged heroism. “Thank you, Dr. Fauci, for vaccinating Santa,” Chelsea Clinton tweeted. CNN correspondent Jamie Gangel thanked Fauci “for everything you do, but especially this: ‘Santa is good to go.’”

Thank you Dr. Fauci for vaccinating Santa! https://t.co/e2fJrDrkkb — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) December 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Joe Biden supporters kicked around a few ideas for honoring Fauci. “Someone give Dr. Fauci some kind of humanitarian award,” one commenter tweeted. “That man is such a gift to America.” Others debated whether he should be in line for a Nobel prize or the Medal of Freedom.

“I don’t think that’s a stretch at all,” one Fauci admirer said. “He’s front and center now because of Covid, but he’s been diligently plodding along, making our country safer, for decades. He deserves all the accolades.”