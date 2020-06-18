Dr Fauci Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken With Trump About The Coronavirus For Two Weeks

America’s chief infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, has revealed that he hasn’t had a meeting with President Trump about the coronavirus pandemic for two weeks.

Fauci said on Tuesday that he last spoke to the president, “not last week but the week before.”

He also said he would not attend rallies for the President as large crowds were expected as the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The Independent reports: The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases added: “I spoke with him when we made the presentation to explain to him our vaccine development effort. So, it was two weeks ago.”

Last month, in an interview with medical site, STAT News, Dr Fauci confirmed that the coronavirus taskforce, which was created to tackle the pandemic, was meeting less than it did earlier in the year.

“I was meeting with him four times a week back, a month or so ago,” Dr Fauci said.

“But as you probably noticed, that the task force meetings have not occurred as often lately. And certainly my meetings with the president have been dramatically decreased,” he added.

Later on in Dr Fauci’s interview on NPR, he claimed that some states did not continue adhering to social distancing measures as well as they could, when they started easing lockdown.

He added that groups of people not wearing masks are clearly “increasing the risk and likely explaining some of the upticks that you’re seeing.”

States across the US, started reopening at the end of April, but in the last few weeks, several states have reported an increase in the number of hospitalisations because of the virus.