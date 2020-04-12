Dr. Fauci Proposes ‘Certificates’ for Americans Who Have Acquired Coronavirus Immunity

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a staunch Hillary Clinton supporter, revealed Friday that the federal government is considering issuing Americans “certificates of immunity from the coronavirus.“

In a disturbing Big Brother-style surveillance plan, Dr. Fauci said the certificates would allow officials to identify those who have been infected and start the U.S. economy in the coming weeks.

“You know, that’s possible,” Fauci told CNN’s “New Day,” when asked whether he could imagine a time when people across the country carry such forms of identification.

“I mean, it’s one of those things that we talk about when we want to make sure that we know who the vulnerable people are and not,” he admitted. “This is something that’s being discussed. I think it might actually have some merit, under certain circumstances.”

WATCH (at around the 2:50 mark):

This is just one of many creepy surveillance ideas that government officials have been considering.

Last week a Federal Reserve official said we should all be tested daily and be forced to display a badge showing the test results.

Earlier this week, in what looked like a scene out of a dystopian apocalypse movie, New York City began deploying drones that circle around people, barking out orders to observe social distancing policies.

In other states, health officials are sharing patient information with law enforcement so they can track who has the virus and who doesn’t.