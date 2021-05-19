Dr. Fauci: ‘My Wearing Masks Indoors Was All for Show’

Dr. Fauci admitted on Tuesday that his constant mask wearing indoors was all for show and not based on actual science.

“I didn’t want to look like I was giving mixed signals but being a fully vaccinated person, the chances of my getting infected in an indoor setting is extremely low,” Fauci said on ABC’s Good Morning America. WATCH:

Dr. Fauci admits his wearing masks indoors despite being vaccinated was based on imagery, not science:



— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2021

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Senator Rand Paul was right.

In March, Rand Paul told Fauci that Americans do not need to wear two masks after receiving the Covid vaccine because there is “virtually zero chance” they will get Covid.

“Isn’t it just theater?” Rand Paul, a physician, asked Fauci.

“You’ve been vaccinated and you parade around in two masks for show. You can’t get it again.” Rand Paul said to Fauci. “There’s virtually 0% chance you’re going to get it and you’re telling people that have had the vaccine who have immunity — You’re defying everything we know about immunity by telling people to wear masks who have been vaccinated.”

Fauci denied it was all for theater while he was under oath testifying before a senate committee.

Last week Fauci lied under oath about his involvement in funding the Wuhan lab’s gain of function research to weaponize viruses to make them more contagious and deadly.