Dr Fauci Explains Why He Was Seen Wearing Face Mask On His Chin

Dr Anthony Fauci has been blasted on social media, after photos emerged showing the top US doctor apparently ignoring coronavirus guidelines.

Some people have suggested it was a case of ‘do as i say, not as i do’

Fauci who is a key player in guiding the US response to Covid-19, was enjoying a day at the ballpark on Thursday, where he was seen dropping his mask. He also threw a disasterous ceremonial first pitch of the MLB opening day game.

He later addressed the baseball throw and “mischievous” photos of him in the stands with a face mask around his chin.

Watch: In interview with Fox News’ @johnrobertsFox, Dr Fauci addresses THAT baseball throw and “mischievous” photos of him in the stands not wearing a face mask pic.twitter.com/xCvVi9K3vW — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) July 24, 2020

RT reports: His throw was wildly off-target, sparking near-unanimous mockery of his baseball skills on Twitter. But he received equally ferocious criticism for his coronavirus etiquette while watching the game from the stadium’s empty bleachers (fans have been banned from attending games, a policy which Fauci strongly advocated for).

Photographs caught Fauci sitting between two people with his mask on his chin. The grinning doctor appears to be having a great time, even though the photographic evidence suggests that he violated his own social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.

Social media backlash was swift and unforgiving.

“Showing us all he knows exactly how well masks work! Thanks for the lesson, doc,” quipped writer and former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, who has repeatedly pointed to studies and data which cast doubt on the efficacy of widespread public mask use.

And there’s Dr. Anthony Fauci showing us all he knows exactly how well masks work! Thanks for the lesson, doc. pic.twitter.com/jdHPzq5HfB — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 24, 2020

Amazing data here: Mexico, with essentially uncontrolled #sarscov2 spread, has the second-most mask wearing of any country; the Nordic countries, which have almost no transmission, have the least. Canada is well below the US. Because masks work! pic.twitter.com/5y9zJuFYbw — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 18, 2020

Others argued that Fauci had “made a mockery” of his own recommendations.

When he thinks the cameras are off, Fauci makes a mockery of his "social distancing" recommendations and proceeds to brush off his own mask advocacy.



"Do as I say, not as I do"

h/t @Ronald_Spitzer pic.twitter.com/zeBHLjlZST — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) July 24, 2020

Good thing Fauci wears his mask and stays 6 feet apart pic.twitter.com/idvVmolylY — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) July 24, 2020

The photos even spawned a hashtag, #FauciTheFraud, which accompanies countless posts accusing the doctor of shedding his mask when the cameras are off.

However, some argued that nothing untoward had occurred, as Fauci was sitting next to his wife and one of his friends and would have known if they were at risk.