Dr Fauci Explains Why He Was Seen Wearing Face Mask On His Chin

Dr Anthony Fauci has been blasted on social media, after photos emerged showing the top US doctor apparently ignoring coronavirus guidelines.
Some people have suggested it was a case of ‘do as i say, not as i do’
Fauci who is a key player in guiding the US response to Covid-19, was enjoying a day at the ballpark on Thursday, where he was seen dropping his mask. He also threw a disasterous ceremonial first pitch of the MLB opening day game.
He later addressed the baseball throw and “mischievous” photos of him in the stands with a face mask around his chin.
RT reports: His throw was wildly off-target, sparking near-unanimous mockery of his baseball skills on Twitter. But he received equally ferocious criticism for his coronavirus etiquette while watching the game from the stadium’s empty bleachers (fans have been banned from attending games, a policy which Fauci strongly advocated for).
Photographs caught Fauci sitting between two people with his mask on his chin. The grinning doctor appears to be having a great time, even though the photographic evidence suggests that he violated his own social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.
Social media backlash was swift and unforgiving.
“Showing us all he knows exactly how well masks work! Thanks for the lesson, doc,” quipped writer and former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, who has repeatedly pointed to studies and data which cast doubt on the efficacy of widespread public mask use.
Others argued that Fauci had “made a mockery” of his own recommendations.
The photos even spawned a hashtag, #FauciTheFraud, which accompanies countless posts accusing the doctor of shedding his mask when the cameras are off.
However, some argued that nothing untoward had occurred, as Fauci was sitting next to his wife and one of his friends and would have known if they were at risk.