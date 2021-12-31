Dr. Fauci: ‘Even Though Kids Aren’t Being Hospitalized, Jab Them Anyway!’

Fauci made the astonishing admission Thursday during an interview with MSNBC:
Summit.news reports: However, in a further appearance on NewsNation’s ‘Morning in America’ Fauci said “We vaccinate children for any number of childhood diseases when the mortality of those diseases is far less than the mortality and the morbidity of Covid-19 in children.”
He further stated that the rationale of parents who don’t want to vaccinate their kids “doesn’t make any sense,” and that it is a parent’s “responsibility” to get their child vaccinated.
Despite admitting that Children don’t on the whole get seriously ill from COVID, Fauci said some are “suffering” and “dying,” and that this would be “avoidable” if their parents vaccinated them.
WATCH:
