Dr Fauci Claims That Attacks On Him Are ‘Really Very Much An Attack On Science’

White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci claims that recent criticisms of him are “really very much an attack on science”

Speaking on the “Rachel Maddow Show,” on Friday, Fauci said“ the thread going through what’s happening now is very much an anti-science approach.”

Breitbart reports: Host Rachel Maddow asked, “Am I building you up to be thicker-skinned about this than you are? Are you actually worried about this new sort of re-upping of attacks on you?”

Fauci responded, “Well, I’m concerned about that, more because it’s really very much an attack on science, I think, Rachel.”

He then discussed his conflicts with AIDS activists in the past, and stated that those activists “were fundamentally good people. They were not anti-science. What is — the thread going through what’s happening now is very much an anti-science approach. So, that’s a big, big difference. I mean, it is what it is. I’m a public figure. I’m going to take the arrows and the slings. But they’re just — they’re fabricated, and that’s just what it is.”

Fauci later added that the origin of the virus is an important question, but “it is being approached now in a very vehement way, in a very distorted way, I believe, by attacking me.”