Dr Fauci Claims Lockdowns Have Not “Irreparably Damaged Anyone”

As well as claiming that he has ‘nothing to hide’ and was not responsible for ‘shutting down anything’, Dr Fauci is now claiming that the Covid lockdowns have not caused “irreparably damaged” to anyone.

Fauci made his remarks during an interview with FOX News host Neil Cavuto earlier this week.

During their exchange, Cavuto asked the ‘pandemic expert’ “do you regret that it went too far, whatever your original intentions were……particularly for kids who couldn’t go to school, except remotely, that it’s forever damaged them?”

Fauci replied by stating “I don’t think it’s forever irreparably damaged anyone and even suggested that he tried to get the children back into school.

Just no remorse for what they did to kids. None. https://t.co/EihJxX90Qw — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 23, 2022

Sure, except for the children who committed suicide because of Fauci’s policies. https://t.co/2vZddSr7TN — Eduardo Neret (@eduneret) August 23, 2022

Numerous studies have shown that school closures have had devastating impacts on children’s health and their educational development

It is becoming increasingly obvious that Fauci preparing for the inevitable investiagtion that is coming his way.

Info Wars reports: Fauci’s claims that children have not been damaged run contrary to a mountain of studies and evidence highlighting how lockdowns and masking in particular have had massively detrimental impacts.

A study in Britain found that many children entering elementary school have severely underdeveloped verbal skills, with many are unable to even say their own name.

According to speech therapists, mask wearing has caused a 364% increase in patient referrals of babies and toddlers.

A speech therapist says her clinic has seen a "364% increase in patient referrals of babies and toddlers"



"For some kids, they can workaround the mask and still learn to speak perfectly fine, but for others, it can cause speech delays" pic.twitter.com/3YsWJIEpDU — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 26, 2022

Another study revealed how mean IQ scores of young children born during the pandemic have tumbled by as much as 22 points while verbal, motor and cognitive performance have all suffered as a result of lockdown.

A study published in the Royal Society Open Science journal found that lockdowns in the UK caused around 60,000 children to suffer clinical depression.

Figures show that 400,000 British children were referred to mental health specialists last year for things like eating disorders and self-harm.

Education experts have asserted that forcing schoolchildren to wear face masks has caused long lasting psychological trauma.

An Ofsted report also warned of serious delays in learning caused by lockdown restrictions.

“Children turning two years old will have been surrounded by adults wearing masks for their whole lives and have therefore been unable to see lip movements or mouth shapes as regularly,” states the report.

Another study out of Germany which found that the reading ability of children has plummeted compared to pre-COVID times thanks to lockdown policies that led to the closure of schools.

A study out of the renowned Johns Hopkins University earlier this year concluded that global lockdowns have had a much more detrimental impact on society than they have produced any benefit, with researchers urging that they “are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument.”