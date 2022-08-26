Dr Fauci Claims Lockdowns Have Not “Irreparably Damaged Anyone”

Fact checked
August 26, 2022 Niamh Harris News, US 2
Fauci
LinkedInRedditTelegram

As well as claiming that he has ‘nothing to hide’ and was not responsible for ‘shutting down anything’, Dr Fauci is now claiming that the Covid lockdowns have not caused “irreparably damaged” to anyone.

Fauci made his remarks during an interview with FOX News host Neil Cavuto earlier this week.

During their exchange, Cavuto asked the ‘pandemic expert’ “do you regret that it went too far, whatever your original intentions were……particularly for kids who couldn’t go to school, except remotely, that it’s forever damaged them?”

Latest Videos

German zoophiles have taken to the streets in protest against laws that forbid sex with animals. According to the protesters, German citizens should have the right to engage in sexual relationships with animals including pet dogs. Zoophiles believe it’s acceptable to be sexually intimate with an animal, and want the LGTBQ+ rainbow movement to add a Z to its name. Under animal protection laws that apply in every civilized country across the world, it is illegal to engage in sexual congress with an animal, however organizers of the Zoophilia Pride March say they are making headway in pressuring the German government to change the law by gaining the support of the mainstream majority. In an interview published by RUPTLY, one of the Zoophilia pride marchers defends the concept of sexual relationships with animals. According to the pride marcher, sex with animals should be decriminalized because “it is much easier to build a relationship with animals than humans.” The protester also brought his dog to the march to “share the love” and told the interviewer that the first dog he had sex with was male, however he is currently in a sexual relationship with a female German Shepherd. Does that dog look happy to you? The major reason many are adamant that zoophiles should not be accepted by mainstream society involves the issue of consent. Some think it’s equivalent to child abuse, where dominance is imposed on a weaker party that is incapable of giving consent. But in case you are thinking zoophiles are confined to Germany, it’s time for a reality check. German men at pride parades are not the only people demanding the right to have sexual relationships with animals. And women are just as likely to be zoophiles as men. Pedophilia is currently being normalized by the global elite and those who consider themselves liberals are increasingly under pressure to accept deviance as normal. Make no mistake, they are coming for our children. A Pennsylvania Department of Corrections counselor who works with sex offenders stoked controversy last week after defending “minor attracted persons” also known as MAPs and complaining that the term “pedophile” is a “judgmental, hurtful insult.“ In a video posted to YouTube that has since been clipped and gone viral on Twitter, Miranda Galbreath says pedophiles are “probably the most vilified population of folks in our culture.” The rot goes all the way to the top. Governments across the world, operating under the control of the World Economic Forum, are waging war on our children. Klaus Schwab’s Young Global Leaders are systematically attempting to normalize pedophilia and decriminalize sex with children across the world. It’s happening right before our very eyes and the mainstream media are complicit in their silence. Earlier this month in Jacinda Ardern’s far-left New Zealand, a judge declared that 12-year-old children can consent to sex with adults. No need to hit rewind. You heard me correctly. The case in question featured a 45-year-old man whose defense centered on the claim that his 12-year-old victim “wanted it.” According to the middle-aged man, the 12-year-old girl pressured him for sex. According to a New Zealand Herald report, The judge told the jury: “But as for sexual intercourse, a person under 16 can give consent. You need to consider whether or not the consent was given based on the evidence you have.” The case was so shocking we made a video about it. You can find the link to the video in the description below. Scary times in New Zealand. But are you surprised? We are talking about a far-left authoritarian state, led by Young Global Leader Jacinda Ardern. New Zealand has fallen. But they are not the only ones. France, also led by a Young Global Leader in Emmanuel Macron, has no age of consent. Hollywood and CNN are constantly pushing a pro-pedophilia agenda. With the global elites behind the plan, the only question is whether a P or Z is added to the LGBTQI+ rainbow movement first. If you want to live in a world that is safe for those who cannot protect themselves, it’s time to make a stand.
Zoophilia Pride Marchers Demand LGBTQI+ Movement Add a Z
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLll4eGZqQURDUGN3

Zoophilia Pride Marchers Demand LGBTQI+ Movement Add a Z

23 hours ago

A woman who made “hurtful” comments about pedophiles on the internet has been visited by police who accused her of being “untoward about pedophiles on YouTube,” according to reports. Kelly J. Keane (known to many as Posie Parker) says that police officers from Wiltshire Constabulary were seeking to enter her property, without a warrant, following a report that Keane had posted some “disrespectful words” about pedophiles on the internet. According to Keane, the officers stated that she had been reported for a “criminal offense”, but refused to specify exactly which crime she allegedly committed. Mrs. Keane asked if she was being accused of a “hate crime” or a “non-crime hate incident” but, again, the officers were vague about which law she was supposed to have broken. When Keane asked what specifically she had done that could possibly warrant two police officers to come to her house, one of the officers responded: “You have been untoward about pedophiles on YouTube.” There was a time, and it wasn’t that long ago, that being a pedophile was seen as the lowest of the low. Now, however, the police don’t bother with investigating these individuals in modern Britain, but rather spend their time harassing anyone who says anything “hurtful” about them. Who exactly are these police working for? They certainly aren’t protecting the citizens of the UK and their children.
British Police ARREST Woman For ‘Disrespecting Pedophiles’ on Social Media
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkVHQzNCZ1cxcWV3

British Police ARREST Woman For ‘Disrespecting Pedophiles’ on Social Media

August 24, 2022 7:58 pm

Was the Gates Foundation originally called The Bill & Melinda Gates Institute for Population Control? A bombshell revelation if true. But is it? First, let’s take a look at this video that has gone viral recently and sparked the discussion: While some people claim the video might be fake or that the lady “misspoke” – the idea that the elite want to depopulate the planet isn’t such a wild conspiracy anymore, considering recent events. Most people are waking up to the reality that the ruling class don’t have our best interests at heart and part of their agenda is to reduce the planet’s population to a more manageable number. In one of my videos last week, I exposed how the WEF, working alongside Bill Gates and other powerful figures, are now openly calling for 94 % of the world’s population to be culled. The link to the full video is here: https://youtu.be/mZuWhF7ejHA The New World Order are no longer hiding their plans to depopulate the world. But such a plan must have been in the works for years prior to its execution. So let’s just do something very basic, and something you can reproduce right now on your computer or phone. Look at the top two results you get when you Google the term “institute for population control”. Try it yourself now, before Google tweak their algorithm and begin censoring this information. Notice how I didn’t search for anything related to Gates or his foundation. Yet Google still gave me two Gates Institute links right at the top of the search results. What’s even more disturbing is that recently news emerged that Bill Gates was developing a vaccine that “spreads like a virus”, meaning people will “catch” the vaccine like they would a cold or flu, and without consent. Watch a video about that here: https://youtu.be/EZwAyI3RpMg Self-spreading vaccines have roots in efforts to reduce pest populations. Is this how the Bill Gates views the human population? A pest population that needs to be culled? I’ve presented the evidence, so you decide!
BUSTED: 'Bill Gates Institution for Population Control' Quietly Changed Its Name
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkhKbVpfVzg4WXB3

BUSTED: 'Bill Gates Institution for Population Control' Quietly Changed Its Name

August 22, 2022 10:01 pm

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has announced it has recruited hundreds of thousands of “information warriors” to control the internet, policing social media and forums for “misinformation” and conspiracy content which will then be systematically shut down. According to Klaus Schwab’s WEF, misinformation on the internet is an “infodemic” that is “potentially deadly” and requires a “cure.” The definition of misinformation, according to the WEF, is anything they disagree with. This means the information warriors will essentially be engaged in the act of shutting down dissent. Conspiracy forums and Youtube comments sections are being targeted by so-called “digital first responders” who pretend to be ordinary users of the platform, but are actually working to disrupt proceedings and support the ideology of Klaus Schwab’s WEF. Announcing the news on a WEF podcast, UN communications director Melissa Fleming said “So far, we’ve recruited 110,000 information volunteers, and we equip these information volunteers with the kind of knowledge about how misinformation spreads and ask them to serve as kind of ‘digital first-responders’ in those spaces where misinformation travels.” The WEF are subliminally influencing the masses in order to push their narratives onto the people. Also on the podcast, mainstream journalist Mark Little sets out potential solutions to the so-called “infodemic.” “I’ve started to see the spread of misinformation as a global health crisis,” Little tells World Vs Virus. “Misinformation is happening within our friends and families. So we have to find strategies to, first of all, recognize it. And, secondly, as active citizens, just like we wear masks to protect others, we need to be the good citizen, the active vector fighting back in our daily lives.” The World Economic Forum is not the only globalist organization setting its sights on controlling the narrative on social media by unleashing hundreds of thousands of “information warriors.” A global influence campaign funded by the Israeli government had a $1.1 million budget last year, a document obtained by The Electronic Intifada shows. According to the leaked documents, the state of Israel employs an army of 15,000 people to “influence foreign publics” and they maintain three offices in three different countries solely dedicated to controlling the narrative on the internet. And Google’s Jigsaw unit sponsors a RAND report that recommends “infiltrating and subverting” online conspiracy forums from within. According to the report, the best way to subvert conspiracy forums is by “planting authoritative messaging wherever possible.” So what is “authoritative messaging”? If you have spent any time on forums lately, you might have noticed that when an interesting or explosive topic is created, the thread is immediately swarmed by users leaving messages disparaging the original post, picking it apart, and basically finding any possible way to cast doubt on its legitimacy. This type of behavior is an example of “authoritative messaging” and is performed by users who are engaging on behalf of the World Economic Forum, or Google’s Jigsaw unit. The report states that if “authoritative messaging” in the conspiracy forum is successful, so-called “moderate conspiracy theorists” will flip to become influencers and help guide the ‘flock’ to greener pastures as ‘brand ambassadors’ for the common good, teaching others the errors of their ways. The Google report goes on to claim that conspiracy forum members will eventually be persuaded by the bombardment of content flagged by algorithms, and they will slowly come around to believing that mainstream media and the fact-checkers are right by the sheer volume of evidence and/or peer pressure to conform. Judging by the content of this report, it’s clear the elites do not have much respect for the intelligence and persistence of the average so-called “conspiracy theorist.” The average user of conspiracy forums in 2022 has already proven themselves by rejecting the all-encompassing fake news mainstream media, despite an endless barrage of propaganda and predictive programming. These are people who understand that All The World’s a Stage. Trying to infiltrate conspiracy forums and social media and subvert certain members seems like a tactic that will be perceived as an intrusion that furthers the divide and leads to even less trust. We are part of something so huge right now. The elites would not be targeting conspiracy forums and social media in 2022 if these forums were not the last places on earth where truth is being discovered and lies are being exposed. We have the potential to break the chains of the past. The control, division, hatred, and separation. We are literally creating a new world. That’s why the control apparatus is so afraid. They know that they can’t stop this. The more they lie, the more the deceive, the more they expose themselves, the closer they are to losing control.
WEF Hires Millions of ‘Info Warriors’ To Delete the Internet of Alternative Views
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlJGc3pieU5wWkVV

WEF Hires Millions of ‘Info Warriors’ To Delete the Internet of Alternative Views

August 20, 2022 7:15 pm

Top World Economic Forum (WEF) adviser Yuval Noah Harari recently declared that the WEF considers the vast majority of the human population to be obsolete, useless and redundant. Harari, known as Klaus Schwab’s right hand man, made the disturbing comments in an interview with Chris Anderson, head of the TED media group, echoing past predictions of a “useless class” of “obsolete” and “unemployable” humans. According to Harari, so-called “common people” are right to be fearful of a future in which they will be made “redundant”. The WEF advisor assessed the widespread anxiety among “common people” as being rooted in a fear of being “left behind” in a future run by “smart people.” Such fears are justified, according to Harari, who spoke on behalf of the elites and confirmed “We just don’t need the vast majority of you.” Harari’s extraordinary remarks serve as the strongest warning yet that Klaus Schwab’s WEF is intent on depopulating the world. Let’s listen to some key moments from the podcast now: "A lot of people sense that they are being left behind and left out of the story, even if their material conditions are still relatively good. In the 20th century, what was common to all the stories — the liberal, the fascist, the communist — is that the big heroes of the story were the common people, not necessarily all people, but if you lived, say, in the Soviet Union in the 1930s, life was very grim, but when you looked at the propaganda posters on the walls that depicted the glorious future, you were there. You looked at the posters which showed steel workers and farmers in heroic poses, and it was obvious that this is the future. Now, when people look at the posters on the walls, or listen to TED talks, they hear a lot of these these big ideas and big words about machine learning and genetic engineering and blockchain and globalization, and they are not there. They are no longer part of the story of the future, and I think that — again, this is a hypothesis — if I try to understand and to connect to the deep resentment of people, in many places around the world, part of what might be going there is people realize — and they’re correct in thinking that — that, ‘The future doesn’t need me. You have all these smart people in California and in New York and in Beijing, and they are planning this amazing future with artificial intelligence and bio-engineering and in global connectivity and whatnot, and they don’t need me. Maybe if they are nice, they will throw some crumbs my way like universal basic income,’ but it’s much worse psychologically to feel that you are useless than to feel that you are exploited." Harari contrasted the 20th century with the 21st while forecasting what he said is the current century’s diminishing need for human beings. According to his logic, “common people” have no right to exist unless they are in service of the elite. Harari’s comments are deeply disturbing because when they are placed in context with comments by other WEF advisors it becomes clear that they have depopulation on their mind. We all know about Bill Gates’ plans. But he’s far from the only one. Speaking at a panel discussion called “Securing a Sustainable Future for the Amazon,” Jane Goodall discussed her Trillion Trees Project, part of her effort to protect and restore forests to help the climate. According to Goodall, there are simply too many human beings in the world and human population growth must be dealt with by the powers that be. You will be able to see the full context of her statements in the video in a moment, but she finished with: “We cannot hide away from human population growth, because, you know, it underlies so many of the other problems. All these things we talk about wouldn’t be a problem if there was the size of population that there was 500 years ago.” They are not even trying to hide their plans anymore. For the record, the global population 500 years ago was around 500 million. The global population today is just under 8 billion. In order to return to global population levels of 500 years ago, approximately 7.5 billion people would have to die. That’s about 94% of the world’s population. Is this their plan?
WEF Declares 'We Just Don’t Need The Vast Majority of You'
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLm1adVdoRjdlakhB

WEF Declares 'We Just Don’t Need The Vast Majority of You'

August 18, 2022 9:33 pm

The Internal Revenue Service are now in training to perform armed raids on suburban homes, according to an internal IRS report which provides details of firearms, building entry and tactical training. The training was featured in the 2021 IRS annual report, which shows IRS agents at the agency’s National Criminal Investigation Training Academy. The news is particularly concerning given the fact the Obama administration politicized the IRS and used the agency to target conservatives. The IRS documents reveal the agents are given “firearms training” and another image shows agents wearing tactical clothing that says ‘POLICE’ and ‘IRS-CI’. Training also includes “physical fitness conditioning and use of force training, which includes firearms, weaponless tactics, and building entry,” according to the internal report. “In addition to SAIT, NCITA assists in providing advanced training to special agents in use of force, firearms instruction, defensive tactics, and building entry.” Another image shows IRS agents entering a suburban house with guns drawn. The training simulation is likely to prompt concern following the revelation of an IRS job posting that announced it was looking to hire people who are ready to kill. The job ad listed one of the “major duties” of IRS agents to be able to “carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.” The IRS subsequently deleted the job posting, which was discovered after the Democrats introduced a new bill that would give $80 billion in funding to the IRS to hire 87,000 new IRS agents. $45.6 billion contained in the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ will be specifically designated for IRS “enforcement.” Although the Biden administration claims the newly empowered IRS will target the rich, 75% of IRS audits target Americans making under $200,000 a year.
REVEALED: Biden’s IRS In Training To Carry Out Armed Raids on Suburban Homes
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlhvREd6QW41LWpn

REVEALED: Biden’s IRS In Training To Carry Out Armed Raids on Suburban Homes

August 17, 2022 10:25 pm

News regarding Anne Heche’s tragic death stunned the world last week. The Hollywood actress was involved in a serious car crash in Los Angeles last week. The mainstream media reported that she suffered a serious brain injury and slipped into a coma. It was quickly announced that she was not expected to survive and her family were exploring the possibility of organ donation as had been her wish throughout her life. Days later doctors announced Heche had suffered brain death and on Friday the 53-year-old was declared dead under California law. The actress was kept on life support in order to keep her organs healthy during the search for potential recipients of her organs, and after recipients were found, on August 15 her life support was turned off. But that’s not the whole story. Far from it. Anne Heche was nearing completion on a new film that is too close to home for the powers that be in Hollywood — a film about child sex trafficking. She received numerous warnings telling her to stop working on the film. But she paid no heed. During her life, Anne Heche was always known for her courageousness, and she vowed to see the film through to its completion. But before we discuss the project Anne Heche was working on at the time of her death, we need to discuss the way she died. Because, there are more than a few things that are off with this death. Celebrity deaths are often bizarre, but Anne Heche’s death is one for the ages. First of all, let’s take a look at the video the played by mainstream outlets on the day of the crash. The media announced Heche was brain dead, but inconvenient facts started leaking out. First of all, Heche was fighting for her life, attempting to get out of the body bag. Secondly, Anne Heche was talking to firefighters while she was being rescued. It hardly needs spelling out, but brain dead people don’t talk. And judging by the way the firefighters were acting, many people don’t believe they were firefighters at all. Pay attention to this video. Anne Heche was covered up completely as if dead. She was carried out by firefighters to one of their vehicles, not by paramedics to an ambulance. Tragic, horrifying and strange. And there are so many questions that demand answers. The first two questions are legitimate enquiries. Why was she placed in a body bag while still alive? Why was she pushed down and restrained as soon as she tried to sit up? The list of celebrities with links to elite pedophilia is endless. Tragically, Anne Heche has joined their ranks. And she had one big thing in common with them. As a child she suffered at the hands of a pedophile, and she was determined to protect children from suffering the same fate she had as a young girl. Victims can go one of two ways. They either grow up to become perpetrators themselves. Or they can reject the evil. Rather than let her childhood crush her spirit, Heche vowed to use her time on Earth to make it a better place for others. That’s why she was determined to finish filming Girl in Room 13, the feature film that Heche hoped would red pill the masses and wake them up to the deeply disturbing reality of elite pedophilia. Mainstream outlets are reporting the film will still be released. However, close friends of Heche have revealed she was fighting the studio to ensure they did not release a watered-down version. This is why the manner of her death is deeply suspicious. Single car accidents appear to be one of the ways troublemakers are silenced by the elite. Just like Anne Heche, journalist Michael Hastings died in 2013 after his car suddenly sped up on a straight Los Angeles street, swerved off the road and crashed into a tree, killing him in the explosion. Earlier that day Hastings had emailed his editors warning the Feds were interviewing his friends and family, before typing his fateful last words: “I’m onto a big story, and need to go off the radar for a bit.” Circumstances around Michael Hastings’ fatal car crash in 2013 are eerily similar to the CIA’s instructions on orchestrating secret assassinations by “hacking cars“, according to the top-secret intelligence documents leaked by WikiLeaks. However the mainstream media quickly dismissed the claim as a conspiracy theory. The idea that the CIA could have hacked into a car and used it as a murder weapons in the covert assassination of an enemy was too much for the establishment to entertain. The same is now happening to anyone who dares to question the bizarre death of Anne Heche. Mainstream media, fact checkers and Big Tech are working overtime to shut down discussion, limiting our freedom of speech. But we owe it to Anne Heche to ask if she was silenced for her views. As a successful and popular Hollywood insider with a social media following of millions of people around the world, the woman who refused to be a victim was in a unique position to red pill the masses. Did Anne Heche get Princess Diana’d?
Anne Heche Was About To Expose Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before She Died
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjk4YTdKX2RsdmJj

Anne Heche Was About To Expose Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before She Died

August 16, 2022 9:27 am

Multiple mainstream media outlets have been caught reading from the same script and advancing an identical propaganda narrative following the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. Numerous media outlets read from the exact same script, repeating a similar talking point following the raid, saying “sources say there’s been a strong reaction to the raid on extremist and Q-Anon-related forums.” The official narrative pushed by these mainstream outlets attempts to use guilt by association to tarnish criticism of the raid. According to the mainstream media, anyone criticizing the unprecedented raid on the home of a US president is a conspiracy theorist calling for violence. The disturbing footage of mainstream media talking heads repeating the exact same scripted lines suggests the public are being force-fed government propaganda about the FBI raid. Which raises the question, what do they have to hide and why are they so determined to make everybody see the event in the same way? This is mind-control in action. There is a reason they are called programs and programming. And it’s not the first time the media has been caught parroting from the same propaganda script. In 1949 a CIA director called Frank Wisner was given a task to create an organization responsible for the manipulation of media and direct action in the United States and other countries around the world. This operation would be known as Mockingbird. The justification for Operation Mockingbird was to fight against Communism. But as often happens with government programs, the stated objective and the reality of what the program is used for do not always align. The CIA would go on to hire many top journalists working for big mainstream media outlets to further their cause. But they did not stop there. They also hired many students and foreign journalists as well. Anything to stop the threat of Communism. And, increasingly, influence public opinion in other ways too. The CIA even funded Hollywood films. While we can sit here and argue about the ethics of an operation like Mockingbird, there is no argument about its effectiveness. Mockingbird was incredibly effective. Operation Mockingbird was a large-scale program of the CIA that began in the early years of the Cold War and attempted to manipulate domestic American news media organizations for propaganda purposes. The CIA was able to implement a mass media manipulation system, allowing them to control their narrative, while censoring those they did not like, as long as it was in a company in their control. Huge media companies that controlled vast swathes of the American media landscape including CBS, Time Magazine, The New York Times, and the Washington Post, were all on the bankroll of the CIA – and directly under their control. While Operation Mockingbird was able to operate secretly for many years, they could not stay in the shadows forever. In 1964, David Wise and Thomas B. Ross published a book called “The Invisible Government.” The book blew the lid on CIA covert activities and how the agency operated. Then just two years later, Ramparts published the first expose of Mockingbird. Sol Stern, the writer of the expose, describes the experience: “Until the Ramparts story broke, the government could count on the Mandarins of Washington journalism to protect national-security secrets. But as details of the front groups spilled out, editorials in the Times and the Post skewed the secret funding arrangement and compared it with methods used by America’s Cold War enemies.” The CIA was beginning to feel the heat. In 1975, a US Senator by the name of Frank Church set up a committee forever known as the Church committee. CIA Director William Colby was called in for a hearing. The Church committee would go on to release various reports exposing the CIA, leading to public outrage about their actions. The next year George H.W. Bush, who was the new CIA Director, publicly ended the CIA’s relationship with the media, stating “The CIA will not enter into any paid or contractual relationship with any full or part-time news correspondent accredited by any United States news service, newspaper, periodical, radio or television network of station.” Perhaps that is why CNN are listed as “Entertainment” and not “News”? Just a thought. Regardless, the scary fact is that mainstream media is a cesspool of manipulation and thought control and 99% of people have no clue about what is going on. And if you think it was bad in the 1960s and 70s, you need to get yourself up to speed because in 2012 Obama reversed the Smith-Mundt Act, meaning domestic audiences can again be targeted by government propaganda. Propaganda and fake news have been a hot topic since then, especially since media favorite Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election. The poet W.H. Auden summed it up best. He said, “Propaganda is a monologue that is not looking for an answer, but an echo.”
Operation Mockingbird: MSM Caught Reading EXACT Same Script About FBI’s Trump Raid
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjc0MVZfUVFiZ2xz

Operation Mockingbird: MSM Caught Reading EXACT Same Script About FBI’s Trump Raid

August 13, 2022 6:16 pm

Western medicine has some good points, and is great in an emergency, but it’s high time people realized that today’s mainstream medicine, with its focus on drugs, drugs, radiation, drugs, surgery, drugs and more drugs, is at its foundation a money spinning Rockefeller creation. People these days look at you like a weirdo if you talk about the healing properties of plants or any other holistic practices. Much like anything else, politics and money have been used to warp people’s minds and encourage them to embrace what is bad for them. It all began with John D. Rockefeller who was an oil magnate, a robber baron, America’s first billionaire, and a natural-born monopolist. By the turn on the 20th century, he controlled 90% of all oil refineries in the U.S. through his oil company, Standard Oil, which was later on broken up. Around that same time, scientists discovered “petrochemicals” and the ability to create all kinds of chemicals from oil. Scientists were discovering that many pharmaceutical drugs could be made from oil. Rockefeller immediately seized on the opportunity to monopolize the oil, chemical and medical industries all at the same time! The best thing about petrochemicals was that everything could be patented and sold for high profits. But there was one problem with Rockefeller’s tyrannical plan for the medical industry: natural & herbal medicines were very popular in America at that time. Almost half the doctors and medical colleges in the U.S. were practicing holistic medicine, using knowledge from Europe and Native Americans to heal patients. Rockefeller, the monopolist, had to figure out a way to get rid of his biggest competition. So he used the classic strategy of “problem-reaction-solution.” He went to his buddy Andrew Carnegie – another plutocrat who made his money from monopolizing the steel industry – who devised a scheme. From the prestigious Carnegie Foundation, they sent a man named Abraham Flexner to travel around the country and report on the status of medical colleges and hospitals around the country. This led to the Flexner Report, which gave birth to the modern medicine as we know it. The report talked about the need for revamping and centralizing our medical institutions. Based on this report, more than half of all medical colleges were shut down. Homeopathy and natural medicines were demonized by the media and government; and doctors who dared to practice holistic medicine were jailed. To coerce any remaining doctors and scientists who were sitting on the fence, Rockefeller gave over $100 million dollars to colleges, hospitals and founded a philanthropic front group called “General Education Board”. Within a short space of time, medical colleges were all homogenized. Every student was forced to learn about Big Pharma patented drugs. A pill for an ill became the mantra for modern medicine. So now, over 100 years later, we are churning out doctors who know NOTHING about the benefits of nutrition or herbs or any holistic practices. We have an entire society that is enslaved to corporations for its well-being. America spends 15% of its GDP on healthcare, which should be really called “sick care.” It is focused not on cure, but only on symptoms, thus creating repeat customers. There is no cure for cancer, diabetes, autism, asthma, or even flu. Why would there be real cures? This is a system founded by oligarchs and plutocrats, not real doctors. As for cancer, the American Cancer Society was founded by none other than Rockefeller in 1913. It's sad to see so many people brainwashed about chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. But that topic is for another video.
How Rockefeller Founded Big Pharma And Waged War On Natural Cures
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjVveGxSNVNLWldr

How Rockefeller Founded Big Pharma And Waged War On Natural Cures

August 12, 2022 11:21 am

Load More... Subscribe

Fauci replied by stating “I don’t think it’s forever irreparably damaged anyone and even suggested that he tried to get the children back into school.

Numerous studies have shown that school closures have had devastating impacts on children’s health and their educational development

It is becoming increasingly obvious that Fauci preparing for the inevitable investiagtion that is coming his way.

Info Wars reports: Fauci’s claims that children have not been damaged run contrary to a mountain of studies and evidence highlighting how lockdowns and masking in particular have had massively detrimental impacts.

A study in Britain found that many children entering elementary school have severely underdeveloped verbal skills, with many are unable to even say their own name.

According to speech therapists, mask wearing has caused a 364% increase in patient referrals of babies and toddlers.

Another study revealed how mean IQ scores of young children born during the pandemic have tumbled by as much as 22 points while verbal, motor and cognitive performance have all suffered as a result of lockdown.

study published in the Royal Society Open Science journal found that lockdowns in the UK caused around 60,000 children to suffer clinical depression.

Figures show that 400,000 British children were referred to mental health specialists last year for things like eating disorders and self-harm.

Education experts have asserted that forcing schoolchildren to wear face masks has caused long lasting psychological trauma.

An Ofsted report also warned of serious delays in learning caused by lockdown restrictions.

“Children turning two years old will have been surrounded by adults wearing masks for their whole lives and have therefore been unable to see lip movements or mouth shapes as regularly,” states the report.

Another study out of Germany which found that the reading ability of children has plummeted compared to pre-COVID times thanks to lockdown policies that led to the closure of schools.

A study out of the renowned Johns Hopkins University earlier this year concluded that global lockdowns have had a much more detrimental impact on society than they have produced any benefit, with researchers urging that they “are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument.”

Niamh Harris

Writer at News Punch

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)